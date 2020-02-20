Hilton to Open New Multi-Brand Las Vegas Resort in 2021
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti February 20, 2020
Hilton today announced its plans in partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, a Genting Group company, to bring three of Hilton’s premium brands together for the first time into a single integrated resort-casino complex on the Las Vegas Strip.
The $4.3-billion integrated resort experience, currently under development, will unify three of Hilton’s distinct brands on the 88-acre site: Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LXR and Conrad, into Resorts World Las Vegas.
New Study Shows Americans Aren't Using Their Time Off to...Features & Advice
MGM Resorts Issues Statement on Data BreachHotel & Resort
Travelers Can Apply for Real ID ElectronicallyAirlines & Airports
Hawaiian Airlines Remains Most Punctual US AirlineAirlines & Airports
The combined 3,500-room multi-brand development marks the return of Hilton Hotels & Resorts to the world-famous Strip and will recreate the essence of The Las Vegas Hilton, formerly the largest hotel and an epicenter of gaming, conventions and entertainment in Las Vegas.
The partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas constitutes Hilton’s largest multi-brand deal in company history. Guests at each of the three hotels will enjoy access to the resort’s premier facilities, including a 220,000-square-foot pool complex, featuring seven unique swimming pool experiences; state-of-the-art spa and fitness center; an extensive selection of food and beverage concepts; and more.
Event venues on-site are to include a 5,000-capacity, scalable, high-tech theater space, capable of hosting celebrity performance residencies or large corporate gatherings, plus 350,000 square feet of meetings and convention space.
“With our commitment to redefining the luxury hotel standard in Las Vegas, it was only natural for us to partner with Hilton, a leader in the global hospitality industry,” said Scott Sibella, president, Resorts World Las Vegas. “Hilton embodies the values and top-level hospitality that align with Resorts World’s priority of bringing an unmatched guest experience to the Las Vegas market.”
Resorts World Las Vegas currently ranks among the largest hotel construction sites underway in the U.S. and, with around 2,200 builders on site each day, the project is moving steadily forward to meet its planned opening in Summer 2021.
The triple-branded megaresort will also participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program that serves Hilton's eighteen distinct brands, which provides its members access to such benefits as exclusive discounts, flexible payment options, Digital Key and more.
“Our strategic partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas underscores Hilton’s commitment to expanding our footprint and portfolio of exceptional properties,” said Ian Carter, president, global development, architecture, design & construction, Hilton. “This will mark our largest multi-brand deal in company history, and we are excited to work with our new partners to create a distinct hotel experience in an unbeatable location for our future guests and Hilton Honors members.”
For more information, visit hilton.com/en or rwlasvegas.com.
For more information on Las Vegas, Nevada
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS