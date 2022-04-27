All-Inclusive Resorts Booming as Travel Demand Surges
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood April 27, 2022
A new study found that interest in all-inclusive resorts from travelers was booming as the stresses associated with work and family have increased during the pandemic.
Data from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shows that 75 percent of travelers believe the best way to travel is to book an all-inclusive trip and 77 percent think an all-inclusive vacation is the least stressful way to travel.
“With an increase in daily work and family stress in the past two years, we're seeing demand for simple, stress-free vacations,” Wyndham President Scott LePage said.
Working from home has changed the way people travel, as 65 percent of respondents plan to take a working vacation in 2022, with all inclusive resorts being the most desired destinations.
“All-Inclusive Vacations have been increasingly popular over the last two years,” Playa Hotels & Resorts Vice President of Sales Andrea Wright said. “With all of the travel restrictions, the consumer wants a seamless vacation without having to worry about leaving the resort. All-Inclusive Resorts provide the perfect option with multiple dining venues, spa and entertainment.”
Another 62 percent of travelers said the beach is their top destination this year, with three in five agreeing that Mexico is a top choice for vacation. When planning a vacation, the five things people look for are all-inclusive packages, beach access, high-quality restaurants, local culture, and excursions/activities.
“We are seeing a higher demand for all-inclusive vacations especially due to the rise of Cost of things domestically,” Northcutt Travel Agency President Shayla Northcutt said. “We all want a vacation and sometimes a domestic vacation unless planned to the dime can be a little bit more hefty on your pocketbook right now than an all-inclusive.”
Weddings have also become a major part of the all-inclusive resorts’ offerings.
“All-Inclusive Resorts have sky rocketed over the last 18 months. Especially with weddings,” Wanderlust Weddings owner Suzy Mkhitarian said. “Brides haven’t been able to plan their weddings in the U.S. given the restrictions so they have opted to choose destinations like Mexico and the Caribbean.”
“All-Inclusives gives them that one-stop shopping ability to have the wedding of their dreams,” Mkhitarian continued. “Throw in a recognized brand name and the bride and all of her guests feel instantly confident the trip will be nothing short of spectacular.”
Last fall, Wyndham announced a strategic alliance with Playa and unveiled a new all-inclusive resort brand, Wyndham Alltra. The properties offer upscale food and beverages, services, amenities and activities with local flavor at an exceptional value.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
-
For more information on Mexico, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS