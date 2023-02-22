Last updated: 10:24 AM ET, Wed February 22 2023

Hotel-Generated State and Local Tax Revenue to Reach Records in 2023

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz February 22, 2023

Businessman paying for hotel room at reception
Businessman paying for his hotel room at the reception desk. (photo via jacoblund / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Oxford Economics released new state-by-state projections on February 21, emphasizing that hotel-generated state and local tax revenue will exceed $45 billion nationally this year, reaching records across the states.

The nation’s hotel-generated tax revenue is predicted to increase 13.6 percent in 2023, with the top ten states with the highest gross increase from 2019 to this year being heavy hitters in the tourism industry (in order): Florida, California, Texas, Nevada, New York, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Maryland.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

Frontier Announces New Family Seating Policy

United Airlines plane at gate

United Airlines Makes Small But Important Change

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Orlando Plans to Add Super Nintendo World to Epic...

Denali Cabins, Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska

gallery icon The Ultimate Alaskan Travel Experience

This rise in tax revenue is expected to come largely from growing hotel occupancy, which is expected to reach 63.8 percent this year, only 2.1 percent lower from 2019’s “normal” average.

The report found that the top ten states that will be seeing the highest occupancy rates this year are (in order): Hawaii, California, Alaska, Florida, District of Columbia, Arizona, New York, Washington, Colorado and Massachusetts.

Staffing is still considered the biggest impediment to recovery of the hospitality industry, with about 100,000 jobs currently open in hotels across the nation. As of December 2022, hotel wages reached historic highs to meet the demand for workers, with increased hotel benefits and flexibility. This year, it’s projected that hotels will employ 2.09 million people across the country.

“Hotels are making significant strides toward recovery, supporting millions of good-paying jobs and generating billions in state and local tax revenue in communities across the nation,” said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers. “To continue growing, we need to hire more people. Fortunately, there’s never been a better time to be a hotel employee, with wages, benefits, flexibility and upward mobility better than ever before.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
resorts in Austria, Tirol resorts, resorts in Tyrol, Alpin Resort Sacher Seefeld

Leading Hotels of the World Welcomes Eight New Member Properties

gallery icon Enjoy Palladium Hotel Group's Cancun Resorts

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Offers New Slime Break Getaway and Easter Programming

IHG Highlights Growth, Financial Success

MGM Resorts is the First Gaming Company to Sign UN’s Water Mandate

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS