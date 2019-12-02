Last updated: 10:14 AM ET, Mon December 02 2019

Hyatt Announces Over 20 New Luxury Hotels, Resorts in 2020

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood December 02, 2019

PHOTO: Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme Suite (photo via Hyatt)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced Monday that more than 20 new luxury hotels and resorts are expected to open worldwide by the end of 2020.

The new hotels and resorts expand Hyatt’s luxury portfolio and will include new properties under the Park Hyatt, Andaz, Alila, Grand Hyatt, Miraval and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brands.

The global expansion includes the growth of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Europe, which will add the new Great Scotland Yard hotel when it opens on December 9 and the Hotel du Palais Biarritz when it reopens in June 2020.

“With our growth acceleration in the luxury segment, we will have the opportunity to care for more travelers around the globe through a range of differentiated high-end experiences,” Hyatt chief commercial officer Mark Vondrasek said in a statement. “We’re excited to expand into new markets and enhance the global footprint of our brands, giving our guests and members additional ways to connect with our luxury offerings in places where they want to be.”

The Park Hyatt brand is also a pivotal contributor to Hyatt’s luxury portfolio growth, with five Park Hyatt hotels expected to open by 2020 in Doha, Qatar; Jakarta, Indonesia; Niseko Japan; Suzhou, China; and Auckland, New Zealand.

Hyatt also announced the expansion of the Alila brand with three luxury resorts expected to open in Switzerland, Malaysia and Oman. Six Andaz branded luxury lifestyle properties are also due to open in Dubai, UAE; Prague, Czech Republic; Bali, Indonesia; Shenzhen and Xiamen in China, and Palm Springs, California.

In addition, the Grand Hyatt brand is set to continue to steadily grow with new openings in Hefei and the Shenzhou Peninsula in China, Kuwait, Gurgaon in India, Jeju in South Korea, and Nashville, Tennessee, along with the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

