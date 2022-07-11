Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Extends Grand Opening Booking Promotion
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Lacey Pfalz July 11, 2022
The all-new Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya, an adults-only all-inclusive resort located in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, is open for bookings for stays beginning December 1, 2022 and has extended its grand opening rate for bookings made now through August 3, 2022.
Guests who book stays at the resort early can enjoy a special grand opening rate starting at $149 a night per person. The grand opening promotion ends on August 3, 2022; it was originally set to expire on June 20.
Located in the lush region of Riviera Maya, with close proximity to the Cancun International Airport and six miles from Playa Del Carmen, the resort features 291 suites in twelve different categories. A white sand beach, lush grounds and eight restaurants, bars and lounges offer incredible all-inclusive experiences to enjoy, from daily fitness programming to free watersports and more.
"The Hyatt Zilara brand redefined the adults-only all-inclusive experience more than a decade ago and set a new standard for the category," said Dean Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Playa Hotels & Resorts. "And for a limited time, we are pleased to offer an incredible introductory rate to guests and travel advisors booking on Hyatt.com and PlayaResorts.com."
The Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya is the fourth across Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts will operate the resort.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Agent Academy Presents Florida's Paradise Coast as a Fresh Dimension of the Sunshine State
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Riviera Maya
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS