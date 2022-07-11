Last updated: 10:58 AM ET, Mon July 11 2022

Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Extends Grand Opening Booking Promotion

Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Lacey Pfalz July 11, 2022

Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya
Rendering of the exterior of the new Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

The all-new Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya, an adults-only all-inclusive resort located in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, is open for bookings for stays beginning December 1, 2022 and has extended its grand opening rate for bookings made now through August 3, 2022.

Guests who book stays at the resort early can enjoy a special grand opening rate starting at $149 a night per person. The grand opening promotion ends on August 3, 2022; it was originally set to expire on June 20.

Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya, Playa Hotels & Resorts
Rendering of El Comedor, one of the Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya's restaurants. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

Located in the lush region of Riviera Maya, with close proximity to the Cancun International Airport and six miles from Playa Del Carmen, the resort features 291 suites in twelve different categories. A white sand beach, lush grounds and eight restaurants, bars and lounges offer incredible all-inclusive experiences to enjoy, from daily fitness programming to free watersports and more.

Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya, Hyatt Zilara, Playa Hotels & Resorts
Rendering of a king room at the Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

"The Hyatt Zilara brand redefined the adults-only all-inclusive experience more than a decade ago and set a new standard for the category," said Dean Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Playa Hotels & Resorts. "And for a limited time, we are pleased to offer an incredible introductory rate to guests and travel advisors booking on Hyatt.com and PlayaResorts.com."

The Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya is the fourth across Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts will operate the resort.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
