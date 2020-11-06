IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches Military Appreciation Sweepstakes
November 06, 2020
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced it would again celebrate hospitality for heroes in November to mark Veteran’s Day and National Veterans and Military Families Month.
IHG Army Hotels—a portfolio of hotels located on 40 military installations in the United States—revealed it would give away one million IHG Rewards Club points in appreciation of military service members.
The 2020 sweepstakes went live Friday and runs through November 15. Fans can also enter by emailing a photo and caption directly to IHGAHSweepstakes@ihg.com, or follow @IHGArmyHotels on Instagram and create a post or story with a relevant image and caption saluting a veteran or group of veterans.
Instagram entries must tag @IHGArmyHotels and include #101salutes and #sweepstakes.
In total, IHG will award one million IHG Rewards Club points to 10 winners, with 100,000 designated for each winner. Last year, the hotel giant received entries from across the U.S. spotlighting service members from multiple branches of the military.
“As an Air Force veteran, I am exceptionally proud of, and share, the commitment of our teams at IHG Army Hotels to provide true hospitality to traveling members of the military and their families,” IHG Americas COO Jay Caiafa said. “IHG is honored to serve those who serve our country, both as guests and colleagues at many of our hotels and corporate offices.”
“I’m looking forward to joining our fans to say ‘thank you’ to active duty service members and veterans this November and welcoming the lucky winners of this year’s giveaway at IHG-branded hotels,” Caiafa continued.
IHG also offers the IHG Military Appreciation Leisure Rate, a military discount for U.S. and Canadian active duty, veterans, retired military personnel and family members at participating hotels.
