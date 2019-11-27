Jewel Runaway Bay’s Kid-Friendly Caribbean Resort
With the holidays almost upon us and Black Friday travel deals already in full swing, now is the time spring for that perfect present for a spouse or—instead of toys that the kids might play with for a day and afterwards only occupy space in the closet—gift the entire family a vacation experience that will surely bring everyone closer together and foster memories they’ll treasure forever.
If your ideal getaway takes you to where the weather is warm all year round, you’ll find there’s no better destination than the Caribbean islands.
Now, if you’re envisioning these as a retreat for crowds of bikini-clad singles, think again. Today’s all-inclusives, in particular, go out of their way to ensure an abundance of opportunities for both adults and kids to make the most of staying and playing in paradise.
A prime example, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort—expertly operated by Playa Hotels & Resorts—offers one of the most comprehensive all-inclusive options for the entire family in the Caribbean.
Situated on 22 lushly forested acres along Jamaica’s famed north-coast oceanfront, the property provides a wealth of activities tailored to every age group, as well as those that encourage kids and adults to bond together.
As one of the island’s kid-friendly top resorts, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort offers five distinct programs for kids in age groups that range from infant to tween and teen. A multitude of activities all share an emphasis on blending educational opportunities with active outdoor fun, where kids can discover Jamaica’s lush landscape and incredible beaches for themselves, or with parents present.
Programs features Beach Olympics, snorkeling, glass-bottom boat rides, hayrides, horse-grooming lessons, carriage rides, animal encounters, golf lessons, cooking classes, photography classes, gardening classes, various sports, obstacle courses, treasure hunts, archery, laser tag, magic shows, beach bonfires, disco parties, dive-in movies and more; as well as shared experiences like the Mommy-and-Me spa day, or Mother/Son and Father/Daughter dances.
For adults looking to enjoy some “me” time—perhaps play a round of golf, eat at a formal restaurant or read a bestseller in the sunshine—while the kids amuse themselves, the Kids & Teens Camp welcomes children of all ages to have a great time under the supervision of Jewel’s Gem Counselors and Nannies (all trained in first aid, CPR and AED).
In addition to an expansive daily selection of activities and excursions, tailored to each age group, there are also always the kiddie pools and Sunken Treasure Infinity Pool where youngsters to cool off under the watchful eyes of trained counselors.
Everyone’s inner kid will love the resort’s onsite Jewel Lagoon Water Park, where entry is always included for resort guests. This day-long destination provides an aquatic adventure landscape unto itself, which awaits your family one they’ve had their fill of splashing in the waves or building sandcastles on the beach. Water-park attractions range from tame to thrilling, tailored for toddlers through teens and grown-ups, including a family raft ride.
There’s also a lazy river, featuring rock grottos and waterfalls, speed slide, multi-level kids’ slides, pools and splash zones. When it’s time to relax and recharge, take advantage of the 5,000-square-foot oceanfront sundeck with private cabanas for rent, the dining area with full-service bar and grill, or ‘Pirates Ice’ snow-cone hut, and perhaps enjoy some live music played daily on a special stage.
For more information, visit jewelresorts.com/runawaybay.
