Marriott Offers Three New Hotels Near National Parks
National parks have become incredibly popular this year, as they present areas with little human interaction and all the beauty of this nation’s flora and fauna to enjoy.
Marriott offers several great hotels to make your home base; with close proximity to the nation’s most popular national parks, they make ideal options for accommodations, especially for those who’d rather not rough it in the wild at a campsite.
Marriott Bonvoy members can also use their points to redeem Annual Passes to national parks, or donate their points to the National Park Foundation in celebration of National Park Week, April 17-25, 2021.
Start your Yellowstone adventure with the SpringHill Suites Island Park Yellowstone, located along the banks of Henry’s Fork River and located in historic Island Park, Idaho.
The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Virgin Zion National Park offers weary hikers luxurious king beds. With views of Zion National Park, it also offers close proximity to Kolob Reservoir, Gooseberry Reservoir and Sand Hollow State Park.
Near Arches National Park, Element Moab is the second new hotel located in Utah. Nearby to the stunning 2,000 sandstone arches that call Arches National Park home, this outdoor-focused hotel offers an outdoor saline pool and ample bike and nature trails to explore.
Marriott also offers several other SpringHill Suites options within close proximity to the nation’s most popular parks. The SpringHill Suites Springdale Zion National Park is located around one mile from the park; SpringHill Suites Jackson Hole is just under 18 miles from Grand Teton National Park, and SpringHill Suites Kalispell is just under 45 minutes from Glacier National Park.
