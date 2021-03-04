Marriott To Pay Employees That Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
March 04, 2021
Marriott International announced it would pay employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of its Vaccination Care Program.
The hotel company revealed plans to provide a financial award to U.S. and Canadian associates at its managed properties who get vaccinated for coronavirus. The monetary value is equal to four hours of pay.
To help mitigate concerns, Marriott is also providing education on the benefits of vaccination and directing leaders to allow for schedule flexibility for vaccination appointments. While the company highly recommends the shots, vaccination is not mandatory.
“The health and safety of our people is our top priority. Our goal for the Vaccination Care Program is to remove potential obstacles to getting vaccinated so our associates can put their health first and have peace of mind,” Marriott’s David Rodriguez said. “Marriott International is confident that vaccination is a key measure, along with mask wearing, social distancing and stepped-up cleanliness protocols and hygiene practices in minimizing the spread of COVID-19.”
Officials at Marriott said the broad distribution and adoption of vaccines for travelers and industry employees is a pivotal driver for economic recovery. Data suggests around 50 percent of consumers in the U.S. see vaccine distribution as key to travel.
“As vaccines become more widely available, this will create a safer environment for all associates, and we believe that consumer confidence to travel again will increase significantly and help the rebound of the travel and tourism sector,” Rodriguez continued. “We appreciate the support from our managed hotel owners, and encourage the industry and our franchisees to offer flexibility and incentives to their associates as a vital step in our industry’s recovery.”
To keep travelers safe while visiting the company’s properties, Marriott created the Global Cleanliness Council to elevate its cleanliness standards, hospitality norms and behaviors to meet the new health challenges presented by the current pandemic environment.
