New Beachfront Accommodations at Sandals Halcyon Beach
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Janeen Christoff February 01, 2023
Sandals Halcyon Beach is launching new accommodation options.
The resort will welcome the new Koko and Joli buildings in April, which provide brand-new beachfront suites and rondovals for guests.
The Koko Rondoval Villas offer airy, nature-inspired spaces that have been named for the local coconuts that perfume the air and flavor island cuisine. From these rooms, travelers can enjoy the sunset, watch the moon rise, bask in the starlight and enjoy their own private pool.
The Joli Beachfront Suites are also right on the sea and offer a secluded ocean escape. They blend indoors and outdoors, welcoming in the clean ocean breeze. Guests can enjoy a dip in their own private pool or soaking tub, step out for a walk on the beach or enjoy the sunset from their private hideaway.
Sandals Halcyon offers many other things for guests to enjoy in addition to these new accommodations. The resort is nestled in an enchanting, intimate space in Castries, Saint Lucia.
Guests can take advantage of gourmet dining at the resort's six restaurants including Kelly’s Dockside, which extends 150 feet over the water.
The resort features unlimited premium liquor at seven bars, including two pool bars--where guests don't even have to get out for a refill.
Sandals Halcyon also features the Stay @, Play @ program, which gives guests access to a total of 27 restaurants and 21 bars, all serving unlimited premium spirits and much more.
For golf enthusiasts, there is a nine-hole, par 33 golf course located at the nearby Sandals Regency LaToc Golf Resort and Spa.
The resort is also entirely friendly to guests who are physically challenged with low-rise architecture and all one- and two-story buildings.
Travelers who would like to experience the new Koko and Joli beachfront accommodations at Sandals Halcyon should be sure to book now for arrivals April 6, 2023, or after.
