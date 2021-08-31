New Hyatt Partnership With Gopuff Designed to Enhance Guest Experience
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced a new collaboration between the Hyatt Place brand and Gopuff, a go-to platform for consumers’ immediate everyday needs.
As part of the pilot program, travelers at more than a dozen Hyatt Place hotels can now take advantage of fast, free delivery of thousands of everyday items. Guests at participating hotels can receive items in just 30 minutes delivered from Gopuff’s local micro-fulfillment centers.
The collaboration will expand the Hyatt Place brand’s Necessities program, which offers guests a wide range of essentials to keep, borrow or buy, such as toothpaste, cellphone chargers or headphones.
“As both business and leisure travelers adjust their travel routines and seek new ways to travel safely, it’s important for us to keep the needs and wellbeing of our guests at the forefront of everything we do,” Hyatt Global Brand Leader Emily Wright said.
“Every detail of the Hyatt Place experience is designed around innovation and intuitive design to make guest stays as seamless and comfortable as possible,” Wright continued. “Our collaboration with Gopuff is just another way the brand is helping guests get the most out of their stay, regardless of their reason for travel.”
As part of the partnership, Hyatt Place guests at participating properties can enjoy free delivery on every Gopuff order, a $10 credit for their first two orders for first-time customers and quick delivery of thousands of products.
Hyatt Place properties participating in the Gopuff pilot program include:
Chicago:
—Hyatt Place Chicago/River North
—Hyatt Place Chicago/Downtown-The Loop
—Hyatt Place Chicago / Wicker Park
Phoenix, Arizona:
—Hyatt Place Phoenix/ Chandler-Fashion Center
—Hyatt Place Tempe/Phoenix Airport
—Hyatt Place Phoenix/Mesa
—Hyatt Place Scottsdale/Old Town
Denver, Colorado:
— Hyatt Place Denver-South/Park Meadows
—Hyatt Place Denver Tech Center
—Hyatt Place Denver Airport
Nashville, Tennessee:
—Hyatt Place Nashville/Downtown
—Hyatt Place Nashville/Brentwood
—Hyatt Place Nashville/Opryland
