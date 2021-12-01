Outrigger Releases Design of New Thailand Resort
Outrigger Resorts has revealed the design for its Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort in Bang Sak Beach, Thailand, expected to open for guests on December 15, 2021.
The resort is undergoing a redesign, featuring 158 rooms, suites and private villas. The resort will also offer a kids’ club, a landscaped garden and 3.5 miles of pristine beachfront. The Edgewater Bar & Grill, a new addition to the resort, will offer a calming atmosphere, complete with tropical swing chairs, daybeds and music to complement its western and Asian dishes.
Sophie Bughin, a partner at Santhaya & Associates, the design firm that is spearheading the redesign, said: “As designers on this project, our aim is that guests feel a seamless connection between sea, sand and the green tropical landscape. We are combining local culture, a sense of discovery and features such as textured prints and outrigger canoe motifs. Our objective is to create a feeling of serenity, infinite horizons and one-ness with nature.”
Outrigger is also developing two other properties in Thailand, expected to open later in the year and in 2022. The Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in Phuket will open December 15, while the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort will open in the spring of 2022.
Guests can save up to 25 percent off this property when they book through December 5 using the code CYBER21.
