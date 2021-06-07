Outrigger Resorts Launches Sweepstakes For World Oceans Month
June 07, 2021
Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is offering its largest vacation package sweepstakes ever in recognition of World Oceans Month, including a five-night stay at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii.
June is World Oceans Month, and this new sweepstakes is part of Outrigger’s OZONE program, which raises awareness and funds to help protect and renew ocean life. A staggering 70-90 percent of coral reefs will disappear in the next twenty years due to pollution and climate change, according to a panel of experts, making ocean conservation critical.
Through June 20, individuals over the age of 18 can sign up for the Caring for our Coral Reefs Sweepstakes, the grand prize of which includes a five-night stay in the Grand Navigator Suite at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, airfare for two from Hawaiian Airlines, a sunset tour on the Holokai Catamaran, a two-person Blue Hawaiian Helicopter Tour, a gift certificate to the Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger’s ZONE sustainable gift pack and access to the Voyager 47 Club Lounge.
“As a Hawai‘i-born, beach resort brand – protecting our oceans and caring for our coral reefs is embedded into Outrigger’s corporate culture; it’s a cause we take to heart and champion daily,” said Monica Salter, vice president of global communications and social responsibility at Outrigger Hospitality Group. “World Oceans Month serves as a catalyst to engage with our guests in new ways – from this year’s historic Caring for our Coral Reef Sweepstakes to working with inspiring organizations and artists including Sustainable Coastlines and Ethan Estess.”
The OZONE program has planted and preserved more than 100 football fields of coral since 2014. Throughout the month of June, the two Outrigger resorts on Waikiki beach will host pop-up aquarium experiences for guests, provided by the Waikiki Aquarium. Guests at both resorts can also try their hand at weaving Kupe’e bracelets, made out of plastic taken from the ocean.
On June 26, guests from both resorts can participate in a beach clean-up event in partnership with Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii. The resorts are also working to eliminate single-use plastics on-property and supply reef-safe sunscreen from All Good to its guests.
