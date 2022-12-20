Palladium Hotel Group Celebrates a Successful 2022
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Noreen Kompanik December 20, 2022
Spanish hotel chain Palladium Hotel Group announced the end of a successful year with awards and nominations from trusted travel partners and guests, new strategic partnerships along with growth plans, new offerings and refurbishments.
“Our accolades represent the hard work our team is constantly delivering across our international hotels and resorts in the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas for Palladium Hotel Group, in a statement. “This year, not only did we welcome many travelers across our resorts, but we celebrated important milestones across many different resorts. These awards are a testament of our growth and innovation and we are looking forward to continued growth and new milestones in 2023.”
2022 brought a bevvy of awards and accolades to the group. The 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards recognized TRS Coral Hotel as a gold winner in the overall luxury category and TRS Turquesa Hotel receiving gold in the beach resort category. Silver winners went to Palladium Hotel Group’s Family Selection for best overall family resort, and Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa in the all-inclusive category.
TRS Yucatan Hotel was selected as best all-inclusive resort for Honeymoons at the 2022 Travvy Awards and Travel Age West Wave awards recognized Palladium Hotel Group as best all-inclusive resort brand for weddings in Mexico and the Caribbean.
In addition, Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa, BLESS Hotel Ibiza, BLESS Hotel Madrid, TRS Ibiza Hotel, TRS Turquesa Hotel and TRS Coral Hotel were shortlisted by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2023. Winners will be announced in February.
Palladium Hotel Group also announced a strategic alliance with Wyndham Hotels adding more than 6,500 rooms to Wyndham Registry’s Collection and 14 all-inclusive TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts managed by Palladium Hotel Group.
In the culinary world, the group’s youngest brand, BLESS Hotel Ibiza’s restaurant Etxeko Ibiza by Martin Berasategui earned its first Michelin star. And in the sports world, the brand renewed its sponsorship with Real Madrid’s basketball team.
Palladium Hotel Group celebrated its 20th anniversary in June, and its luxury adult’s only TRS Yucatan Hotel observed its fifth-year anniversary in December.
2023 plans include the launch of Palladium Hotel Group’s new BRAVO Dine & Dance Experience, a family-oriented dinner show; Family Selection expanding to Riviera Maya at Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa; and the refurbishment of Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa, including their new Oceanfront Private Plunge Pool Suites.
