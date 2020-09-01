Palladium Hotel Group Unveils Fall Reopening Dates for Mexican, Caribbean Resorts
September 01, 2020
Palladium Hotel Group, which reopened a number of Mexican and Caribbean resorts in July, released an updated timeline for additional property reopenings in both destinations.
Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa and TRS Yucatan Hotel in the Riviera Maya, are scheduled to reopen on Oct. 2.
In the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Fiesta Hotel & Casino Santo Domingo is set to begin welcoming guests again on Sept. 4.
In Punta Cana, Grand Palladium Palace Resort, Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Bavaro Suites Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa and TRS Turquesa Hotel are scheduled to reopen on Nov. 19.
Punta Cana’s TRS Cap Cana Hotel is set to resume operations on Dec. 18.
“We are very excited about the reopening of our hotels in Mexico and the Dominican Republic this fall,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, vice president of sales and marketing or the Americas at Palladium Hotel Group. “Every step we take to reopen our hotels involves hard work to ensure the safety of our guests and a seamless travel experience.”
On July 1, the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and TRS Coral Hotel resumed operations, as did Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa in Puerto Vallarta.
In Jamaica, Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa reopened on July 10.
The Grand Palladium Imbassai Resort & Spa in Brazil began welcoming guests again on Aug. 6.
This summer, Palladium unveiled Stay Safe Plus insurance, which covers medical expenses of up to 3,000 euros for any illness arising during guests’ stays to up to 100,000 euros for COVID illnesses. The insurance protects guests from the moment they check until the moment they check out, the company said.
