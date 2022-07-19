Last updated: 02:59 PM ET, Tue July 19 2022

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Adds 19 New Properties

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey July 19, 2022

Grand Hotel San Pietro in Sicily
Grand Hotel San Pietro in Sicily. (photo via Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

Preferred Hotels and Resorts welcomed 19 new member properties between April 1 and June 30, 2022, in destinations including Mexico, Malta, Italy, Anguilla, France, Portugal and multiple states within the U.S.

Just some of the highlights include the 241-room Hotel Per La in Los Angeles, which began welcoming guests this month and is situated in the former headquarters of The Bank of Italy. The property is appointed with 4,000 pieces of art and a rooftop pool and bar with panoramic views. Later this summer, the hotel will pay a homage of sorts to its history with restrooms in a walk-in vault that formerly housed 12,000 safe deposit boxes.

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club.
Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club. (photo via Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

The 63-room Grand Hotel San Pietro in Sicily is set in a restored 20th century villa on the site of an ancient Roman road in Taormina. It is equipped with an al-fresco restaurant with a large terrace, and the Rotonda sul Mare, with a patio offering intimate dinners for two.

The Iniala Harbour House & Residences in Valletta, Malta, features 20 suites and three guestrooms with balconies or terraces, and in some cases, plunge pools, along with French windows proffering up views of Grand Harbour. The property also is home to a restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Alex Dilling.

Hotel Savoia & Jolanda in Venice
Hotel Savoia & Jolanda in Venice. (photo via Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

Set on 300 beachside acres, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club boasts features 178 guestrooms, beach suites and multi-bedroom villas with shared butler services. The resort ais also home to one of the Caribbean’s largest spas, with upward 27,000 square feet of spa and wellness space.

U.S. properties include Virgin Hotels in New Orleans, Nashville, Dallas and Chicago; Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, R.I.; Aspen Meadows Resort in Aspen, Colo.; and The Laurel Hotel & Spa and The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center, both of which are located in Auburn, Ala.

New member properties in Mexico include Grand Fiesta Americana Oaxaca, Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun – a Tafer Resort; and the HS HOTSSON Hotel Guadalajara Expo.

Properties in Italy include Umilta 36 in Rome and Hotel Savoia & Jolanda in Venice.

In France, a new member is Hotel Golf Chateau de Chailly in Chailly-sur-Armancon; and in Portugal, Pestana Douro, Riverside Hotel & Conference Centre in Porto.

