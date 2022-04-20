Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Virgin Hotels Forge Partnership
Virgin Hotels in key US cities have become members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ luxury L.V.X. Collection through a global partnership between the two companies.
Virgin Hotels joining the brand portfolio are Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels New Orleans and Virgin Hotels Nashville.
Additional Virgin Hotels will be added to the Preferred portfolio as the company continues to grow, the companies said.
“Our partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts will be essential in enabling our hotels to access new business opportunities and luxury travelers both domestically and abroad as we expand internationally,” said Virgin Hotels CEO James Bermingham.
“As Virgin Hotels continues to grow, our aim is to be at the forefront of the industry with world-class distribution strategies.”
The Virgin properties will continue to offer their guests the company’s loyalty program – The Know – but guests will also be privy to benefits from Preferred’s loyal program, I Prefer Hotel Rewards.
“Since making its debut more than seven years ago, Virgin Hotels has set new standards in the lifestyle hospitality space, and we look forward to supporting the brand’s success through this new relationship as it embarks on an inspiring journey of expanded presence and influence,” said Preferred Hotels & Resorts CEO Lindsey Ueberroth.
