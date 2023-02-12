Preferred Hotels & Resorts Adds Six New Independent Member Properties
Laurie Baratti February 12, 2023
The world’s most extensive collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, revealed this week that it added half a dozen new member properties to its portfolio between October 1 and December 31, 2022.
Representing more than 650 hotels across 85 countries, the brand comprises five distinct global collections—Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, Connect and Preferred Residences—each designed to provide travelers with distinct luxury hospitality experiences that match their life and style preferences.
The fourth quarter of 2022 saw the following properties welcomed into the Preferred Hotels & Resorts brand portfolio.
Borgobrufa SPA Resort (Umbria, Italy) – L.V.X. Collection
A secluded haven for wellness in the incomparable central Italian countryside, Borgobrufa SPA Resort resides amid rolling vineyards, fragrant orchards and lush olive groves, steps away from the picturesque village of Brufa. In a nutshell, the property boasts 49 rooms and suites, a 32,000-square-foot spa (Umbria’s largest), two restaurants, a wine cellar housing more than 350 vintages, and such outdoor activities as horseback riding, e-bike tours, tennis and hiking.
Castlemartyr Resort (Cork, Ireland) – L.V.X. Collection and Preferred Residences
In Cork’s magnificent countryside abutting the Celtic Sea, this restored 17th-century manor house sits on 220 acres of Ireland’s ancient Mitchell’s Woodlands next to the ruins of an 800-year-old castle. The celebrated luxury estate is steeped in Irish heritage, having historical ties to Sir Walter Raleigh, the Boyles, Earls of Shannon and the infamous Oliver Cromwell. Today, its five-star luxury accommodations are comprised of 106 guestrooms and suites, and 36 self-catering residences. The resort also houses five dining venues, an award-winning spa, a swimming pool, manicured gardens and a Ron Kirby-designed 18-hole golf course with sweeping fairways.
Virgin Hotels Edinburgh (Scotland, U.K.) – L.V.X. Collection
Inhabiting five distinct buildings, including the 19th-century India Buildings on Victoria Street in Old Town Edinburgh, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh marks the first phase of the Virgin Hotels brand’s debut in the U.K. The hotel’s aesthetic combines Victorian architecture with crisp, contemporary design, reinterpreting the look and feel of traditional Scottish luxury stays. Its 222 guestrooms and suites feature Virgin Hotels’ signature chamber design, and the property offers multiple dining options and events spaces, including Greyfriars Hall, a beautifully restored 19th-century church whose rooftop offers unobstructed views of Edinburgh Castle.
Galeria Plaza Monterrey (Nuevo León, Mexico) – Lifestyle Collection
Situated in the heart of Monterrey’s new financial district, the business capital of the state of Nuevo León, the, Galeria Plaza Monterrey will become the Hoteles Galeria Plaza brand’s fifth property when it opens in March. The soaring tower boasts panoramic views of the emblematic mountain, Cerro de la Silla, also a national monument. Accommodations include 196 deluxe rooms, six lofts and two master suites, while the hotel also offers a swimming pool, outdoor terrace, full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and two restaurants.
sly Berlin (Berlin, Germany) – Lifestyle Collection
Located in the German capital’s trendy Friedrichshain borough, Berlin’s coolest new hotel combines indoor and outdoor spaces, with its four buildings (including a 2,368-square-foot greenhouse) connected via open-air walkways and courtyards. Interiors also seek to incorporate nature into the urban space through use of materials, while some of the 150 guest rooms and suites feature spacious balconies or terraces. Set to open in Summer 2023, sly Berlin’s other highlights include a large rooftop sauna with sweeping city views, a health club, and an onsite restaurant with an open kitchen and grill.
The Elser Hotel & Residences (Florida, United States) – Lifestyle Collection
This new 49-story, 646-room luxury tower occupies a prime location in the heart of downtown Miami, providing walkable access to an array of world-class entertainment, arts and dining options. The soaring hotel itself offers guests sweeping views of sparking Biscayne Bay, along with a vast selection of onsite amenities, including a swimming pool that comes complete with lounges, a 16-foot LED screen wall, a 19,000 square-foot sun deck and an expansive event lawn that makes it the city’s the ultimate destination for outdoor celebrations.
All six of these new member hotels participate in Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, the world’s largest points-based guest loyalty system for independent hotels, in which more than 4.5 million travelers are currently enrolled.
