Riu Palace Macao Hotel To Debut All-New Rooms, Common Areas and More

by Laurie Baratti
 Last updated: 12:40 PM ET, Sat April 15, 2023
The new look of guest rooms at Riu Palace Macao, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Source: RIU Hotels & Resorts)

Despite its somewhat misleading moniker Riu Palace Macao Hotel is not actually located in Macao, the Chinese Special Administrative Region and global gambling mecca.

Rather, it occupies a coveted beachfront location in the Caribbean’s wildly popular tourism destination of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. It is, in fact, the only adults-only property within RIU Hotels & Resorts’ five-hotel Punta Cana Complex, which is situated on the sands of Macao Beach (ah, that explains it!), immediately adjacent to world-famous Bavaro Beach.

And, right now, it’s undergoing a complete revitalization project that will revamp guests’ all-inclusive vacation experience.

Lobby at Riu Palace Macao following renovation, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo Credit: RIU Hotels & Resorts)

While the soft, white-sand beach, pristine swimming pool and lush resort landscaping will of course remain, all guest rooms, and common areas are being entirely reimagined and refreshed with a new aesthetic, and upgraded amenities. Plus, there’s the addition of a brand-new sports bar, Pepe’s food by the pool, and a pair of themed restaurants offering specialty cuisine. 

When Riu Palace Macao Hotel reopens on September 9, 2023, there will also be a new Mixologist manning the lobby bar, creating different signature drinks daily; a new wine menu (at extra cost); an upgraded ‘Capuchino Bar’; and an overhauled 24-hour Room Service, featuring new vegetarian options.

Guests staying throughout the Punta Cana RIU Complex can also look forward to the opening of an all-new spa facility. In-room alterations include new TV Casting technology, which will enable guests to easily stream their favorite content straight off of their own devices.  

New Concept: Elite Club by RIU

Guests will also have the option of upgrading their stay by taking advantage of the new ‘Elite Club by RIU’ concept, which is set to elevate their resort experience with special services and amenities.

Some of the benefits of booking an Elite Club stay include access to an Elite-only lobby lounge, a dedicated check-in area and an exclusive welcome gift upon arrival. These guests will be given an Elite Club-level wristband to indicate their special-access privileges.

Other perks include enjoying premium guest-room locations; reserved beach access with a private bar; exclusive Premium drinks at select bars; in-room liquor dispensers stocked with Premium brands; upgraded mini-bar with snacks and a bottle of wine; in-room aromatherapy; and check-in and early a late check-out time of 1:00 p.m., as availability permits.

