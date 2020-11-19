Sandals and Beaches Resorts Announce Special New Year’s Sale
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Laurie Baratti November 19, 2020
It’s been no ordinary year, so why celebrate the arrival of the new year the same way you always do? Doesn’t the departure of 2020 deserve an extra-special celebration? Sandals and Beaches Resorts certainly think so.
These Luxury Included resorts have just launched a new promotion to encourage customers to come ring in 2021 in Caribbean style by taking advantage of their New Year’s Sale.
Through December 11, guests who book their Luxury Included Vacation at any Sandals or Beaches resort for travel between December 25, 2020, and January 4, 2021, become eligible for a free suite upgrade, subject to availability.
A Sandals or Beaches representative will notify those who qualify for the suite upgrade two weeks prior to their scheduled travel. Plus, this offer is combinable with all other Standard and Seasonal promotions, Standard Resort Offers and Loyalty & Travel Desk Discounts.
Ringing in the new year at a Sandals or Beaches resort is a memory you and your loved ones will hold onto forever. Especially after enduring such a challenging year as 2020, an end-of-year trip to the Caribbean sounds like an ideal escape where you can get away from it all while enjoying time together in an actual paradise.
Once at the resort, guests will find a host of daily entertainment offerings, plus a special New Year’s Eve Party filled with fun and excitement, including live bands and music from the Caribbean's finest DJs. An elegant gala dinner, special menus, engaging (but socially distant) activities and stunning performances by aerialists, acrobats, fire breathers and others will make this a night to remember.
And, of course, when the clock strikes twelve, you’ll raise a glass of champagne to toast the start of 2021 against a backdrop of fireworks that light up the Caribbean coastline.
Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness are in place to ensure that guests can enjoy their Luxury Included New Year’s Celebration without worry, letting loose in an idyllic atmosphere that provides uncompromised luxury, privacy and peace of mind.
Plus, Sandals and Beaches Resorts recently announced the further enhancement of their Book With Confidence program, providing a complimentary travel insurance plan that covers potential medical expenses that might be incurred if a guest falls ill during their they, including coming down with COVID-19.
For more information, visit sandals.com or beaches.com.
