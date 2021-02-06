Sandals, Beaches Resorts Offering Perks for Wedding Bookings This Winter
Sandals and Beaches Resorts properties throughout the Caribbean have reopened with new Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, complimentary travel insurance plans, cancellation protection and free COVID-19 testing for all guests.
The award-winning all-inclusive brands are also offering added incentives and peace of mind for couples planning a destination wedding amid these uncertain times.
For example, Sandals and Beaches are currently offering a complimentary wedding ceremony live stream service on bookings made now through February 28, 2021, for travel through December 31, 2021, at any of their 18 resorts in the Caribbean so that guests' friends and family can attend the event virtually.
The limited-time offer is good for new Wedding and Retie the Knot bookings of three or more nights made at least 60 days prior to arrival.
Whether tying the knot, renewing vows or simply taking a romantic getaway, Sandals offers some of the most private and luxurious suites in the Caribbean with locales ranging from beachfront to cliff-top.
The coveted Love Nest Butler Suites include a plethora of exceptional services and amenities such as personal butler service; 24-hour room service; plush robes and pillow menu; VIP check-in and luggage handling; separate sitting area; private balcony or patio; full bath with whirlpool tub, double vanities and European designer fixtures; access to Private Club Sandals Lounge; an in-suite bar stocked with premium liquors upon request; tour arrangements and dinner reservations as well as other services upon request.
Couples will love the suites' Tranquility Soaking Tubs for two situated on patios and balconies equipped with privacy curtains to create the ultimate romantic setting. The all-new tubs are available at select Sandals properties in Barbados, Grenada and Jamaica.
Sandals and Beaches are also celebrating the month of love with a special Valentine's Day Sweepstakes for a seven-day, six-night retreat in a Love Nest Butler Suite or Together Nest Suite at any of their Caribbean resorts.
Visit Sandals.com or Beaches.com to learn more.
