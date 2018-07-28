Last updated: 11:32 AM ET, Sat July 28 2018

Sandals Changes Name of Grenada Resort

Joe Pike July 27, 2018

Sandals Grenada
The gorgeous views at Sandals Grenada (photo courtesy Sandals Resorts)

In case you haven’t noticed, Sandals Resorts International has changed the name of its Grenada resort.

Formally known as Sandals LaSource Grenada, the resort is now known as Sandals Grenada, eliminating the name of its predecessor.

Sandals confirmed with TravelPulse on Friday that the name change was made official in April, but wasn’t officially announced.

“As we approach the fifth anniversary of our flag in Grenada, the time felt right to let go of the LaSource name and move forward as Sandals continues to build its legacy in the destination,” a Sandals spokesperson told TravelPulse.

LaSource Grenada was a popular resort in Grenada for years before it closed in 2012. Sandals LaSource Grenada officially opened in 2014.

