Sandals Regency La Toc to Reopen August 31
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Janeen Christoff August 28, 2020
Sandals Regency La Toc is scheduled to reopen on August 31. The resort, known as the “Emerald of the Caribbean,” is one of Saint Lucia’s most glamorous resorts.
The 220-acre estate is perched on a half-mile crescent of shoreline with exotic coral bluffs, lush hillsides and rolling fairways.
Visitors have access to three resorts for the price of one and access to all of the amenities, including 27) restaurants at Sandals Regency La Toc as well as Sandals Grande St. Lucia and Sandals Halcyon.
Guests can also choose the Sunset Bluff Millionaire Butler Villas with Private Pool Sanctuary, which offers 180-degree views, a private Infinity Pool and Whirlpool and fully opened glass walls that offer a stunning cliff-top view.
Couples can also opt for the Sunset Bluff Honeymoon Oceanfront One Bedroom Villa Suites with Private Pool with the feel of a “Resort within a Resort”.
Visitors to Sandals Regency La Toc also receive free green fees at the resort’s nine-hole Sandals Golf Club or enjoy free green fees and complimentary transfers to the nearby 18-hole Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate.
Everyone enjoying a stay at Sandals can rest assured that their visit will be safe with Sandals new Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness. These new measures include industry-leading cleaning and hygiene standards created with guidance from the CDC, the World Health Organization and the local ministries of health.
Exclusive private airport lounges with hand sanitizer, masks, gloves and cold drinks for guests.
Guests also have private transfers to and from the airport.
Once at the property, guests receive hand sanitizer, a temperature check and check-in is available online.
Social distancing measures are in place around the property. For example, bar stools are placed in pairs six feet apart from one another, elevator volumes have been limited and employee traffic has been rerouted.
New cleaning measures are extensive and include Sandals 18 touchpoint practice, which involves all aspects of the resort experience from arrival to departure.
There are more robust housekeeping measures in place as well as the Triple Check System to ensure cleanliness and sanitization throughout the resort.
"We want our guests to not have to worry about a thing so they can enjoy the Luxury Included vacation they've trusted in time and time again,” said Gordon "Butch" Stewart, founder and chairman of Sandals Resorts. “We're doing everything we can to offer peace of mind during a time that has been difficult for the entire world, and that is why we have continued to evolve our protocols to maintain an even safer, healthier stay.”
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS