Sandals Royal Curaçao Throws a Grand Opening Bash Beyond Belief
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Laurie Baratti June 27, 2022
This past weekend, Sandal Resorts hosted a lavish Grand Opening Celebration of the all-inclusive leader’s entrance into the Dutch Caribbean at Sandals Royal Curaçao, which began welcoming guests earlier this month. In attendance was a captivated crowd of resort guests, local dignitaries, island partners and international press members.
Exemplifying the newly opened resort's tagline, ‘Where Amazing Comes Together’, the spectacular series of events was headlined by a host of premier Curaçaoan entertainers and performers who represent the rich tapestry of the island's vibrant arts culture.
The weekend's events kicked off on Friday, June 24, with an official welcome speech from Sandals Resorts' Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, followed by the sounds of the ceremonial Kachu horn ringing out as the sun set over the beautiful beachfront property.
Caribbean music producer extraordinaire DJ Menasa and saxophonist Nelson Braveheart provided the tunes during a countdown to a special sunset ceremony that took place at precisely 7:01 p.m., authenticated by local Curaçaoan horn blowers and cultural performers. Dressed in elaborate costumes, the Phoenix Curaçao Theatrical Fire Show brought to life the fiery hues of the sunset through mesmerizing fire-wielding performances.
Curaçao's Swordfish Synchronized Swimming Team also made a theatrical splash with a first-of-its-kind combination routine executed across the bi-level Dos Awa Infinity Pool—the resort’s signature centerpiece and a Sandals brand first. As active members of Curaçao's national junior team, five competition swimmers from different categories—solo, duet and team—came together for the first time for this incredible performance.
The grand opening celebration simultaneously marked the return of Carnival’s island-wide revelry to the destination for the first time since 2019 with a kaleidoscopic parade that consisted of nearly 100 drummers, dancers, stilt walkers and iconic front-line performers; choreographed by award-winner Dushi Aventura and featuring eye-catching costumes created by hand for the occasion.
In a nod to the island’s eponymous spirit, Blue Curaçao, the global entertainment phenomenon Blue Man Group headlined the evening’s showcase, bringing its iconic characters and famed stage production right to the resort. Pumping up the crowd with its signature paint-drum spectacle, the group was joined onstage by Stewart for a special Sandals-themed stunt.
Next came a mind-blowing fireworks display by Gustavo Semeleer of the Curaçao Professional Fireworks Display 3D that illuminated the night sky, accompanied by a spellbinding operatic performance by the talented Jasmin van Eeden.
The illustrious evening featured many more incredible live music performances by esteemed island artists, as attendees mingled among lit teepee lounges and a signature cocktail bar inspired by the local Divi tree.
The celebration came to a close following a beachside after-party, which was headlined by Grammy Award-winning producer, remixer, DJ and composer Tracy Young. The late-night function featured an array of decadent desserts and drinks, and disco performances (a nod to the company’s four-decade anniversary this year) had guests dancing into the wee hours.
