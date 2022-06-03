Sandals Commemorates First Property in Dutch Caribbean
Sandals Resorts International (SRI) commemorated its venture into Curaçao during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Sandals Royal Curaçao, which recently began welcoming guests.
“Today marks a dream decades in the making as Sandals Resorts officially becomes part of the story of Curaçao,” said Adam Stewart, executive chairman of SRI. “It’s a great honor to now share this incredible destination with the world with its eclectic melting pot of culture, vibrance and stunning beauty. Today is also bittersweet as I wish my father and our late founder, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, could have been here to see this dream of our family’s become a reality.”
The ceremony included remarks from industry leaders including Honourable Gilmar Pisas, Prime Minister of Curaçao; Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart; CEO of Sandals Resorts International, Gebhard Rainer; Resort General Manager, Kevin Clarke; Executive Vice President of Sales at Unique Vacations, Inc., Gary Sadler; Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, Heidi Clarke; Managing Director Caribbean, American Airlines, Christine Valls; and President of ASTA (American Society of Travel Advisors), Zane Kerby.
“The arrival of Sandals Royal Curaçao has a great impact in the continued development of our touristic product, giving us a great competitive advantage in our region,” said Pisas. “The most beautiful part of this process is our shared vision and the impact on our local people and economy long before the resort even opened its doors. The government of Curaçao is very pleased to welcome Sandals Royal Curaçao and together we look forward to providing travelers from around the world with great experiences that will have them extending their stays and coming back for years to come.”
The resort, set within the exclusive, 3,000-acre Santa Barbara estate, is on the southernmost part of the island and blends nature with resort experiences.
The unique Dos Awa Infinity Pool is the brand’s first-ever bi-level pool, overlooking the Spanish Water and the rugged mountain landscape.
The resort also offers two new signature suite categories, the Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows and Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows. These suites provide Tranquility Soaking Tubs, private pools and butler service as well as perks for select suites such as access to sporty and stylish convertible MINI Coopers to drive while exploring the island.
Eleven culinary concepts are available at Sandals Royal Curaçao, including eight restaurants–seven of which are new to the brand and only available at this resort. The resort also operates three beachside gourmet food trucks and 13 bars.
Sandals Royal Curaçao is also offering a new dining concept, which is its first-ever off-site dining program, Island Inclusive. The concept is available to guests on seven-night minimum stays who are booked in Butler suites, as well as Sandals Select Reward Members (Diamond, Pearl, Ambassadors Club), offering one $250 USD voucher to dine out at one of the eight partner restaurants, with off-site roundtrip transportation included.
During the ceremony, Stewart also took time to introduce the Sandals Foundation’s newly formed partnership with the Netherlands’ AFC Ajax soccer team to launch Future Goals–a program that turns fishing nets sourced from the ocean and recycled plastic waste into soccer goals for children. The program expands opportunities for locals through the power of youth sports. The partnership kicked off at primary schools across Curaçao, where the program’s official launch was celebrated last month at MGR Niewindt College.
