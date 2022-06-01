Sandals Royal Curacao Makes Its Debut
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Claudette Covey June 01, 2022
Sandals Resorts International made its debut in Curacao with the opening of the 350-room Sandals Royal Curacao.
The property features a number of “Sandals Firsts,” including the brand’s first off-site dining program – Island Inclusive – which is available on stays of seven nights or longer for Sandals Select Reward Members and guests accommodated in Butler Suites.
“Our vision for the Sandals Royal Curacao experience was inspired just as much by the island’s natural beauty and colorful culture, as it was by our guests and the many ways they can engage with this amazing destination,” said Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart.
“This resort – a true labor of love years in the making with my father and our late founder, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, at the helm – is a testament to the transformative power of tourism via next-generation experiences that not only up the ante on all-inclusive vacations, but celebrate the local people, flavors and terrains every step of the way.”
The resort is set within the 3,000-acre Santa Barbara estate, and like all Sandals resorts faces west to capitalize on stunning sunsets.
In addition to the new off-site dining program, the property offers several other “Sandals Firsts,” including the centrally located bi-level Dos Awa Infinity Pool, which features panoramic views.
“From the Melemele Walkout Suites (Papiamentu for affectionate) to the Sunchi Beachfront Suites (meaning kiss), locally inspired accommodations include entirely new room categories, such as the Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows and Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows, capturing the height of luxury and overlooking private lagoons and the Curacaon coast,” Sandals said.
On the culinary front, Sandals Royal Curacao features 11 dining concepts, including eight restaurants of which seven are new – in addition to three beachside gourmet food trucks and 13 bars.
The new Aolos offers guests an open-air Mediterranean dining experience; Vincent pays tribute to Vincent Van Gogh with European fusion dishes; and the Toteki food truck features Curacao fare.
The new Island Inclusive dining program includes eight off-site restaurants and transportation.
Guests accommodated in top-level suites are also privy to a complimentary convertible MINI Cooper to explore the island.
To further solidify its ties to local Caribbean communities, the Sandals Foundation has partnered with Netherlands’ AFC Ajax team to unveil Future Goals, a program that transforms fishing nets found in the ocean and recycled plastic waste into soccer goals for kids.
The resort is located 15 minutes from Curacao International Airport.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
At Blue Bay Diamond Luxury Boutique Hotel, Art Reflects Nature
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Curacao
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS