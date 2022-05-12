Secrets Tides Punta Cana to Debut in Fall 2023
May 12, 2022
AMR Collection continues to expand its reach in the Dominican Republic with Secrets Tides Punta Cana, its third Secrets Resorts & Spas property in Punta Cana.
The newbuild resort, which is slated to open in fall 2023, will also serve as AMR Collection’s 13th resort in the Dominican Republic.
The 670-room property will feature swim-out suites with sea and garden views; six diverse a la carte dining venues, a generous number of bars and lounges; unlimited top-shelf international and domestic spirits; 24-hour room and concierge services; a Secrets Spa by Pevonia; and entertainment and activities throughout the day and evening.
“We are thrilled to introduce Secrets Tides Punta Cana as AMR Collection’s newest addition to further strengthen the brand’s presence in the Dominican Republic, where AMR Collection has 13 branded resorts – including 11 open and two under construction – and 6,500 rooms across five award-winning brands,” said Javier Coll, group president of global business development at Apple Leisure Group during a May 12 press conference for the resorts’ groundbreaking.
“The sophisticated new resort will have an investment of $175 million by owner Alvaro Pena of Codelpa, who is also overseeing construction, while generating approximately 2,435 jobs in the destination, including more than 2,000 construction jobs, 935 direct jobs and over 1,500 indirect jobs.”
