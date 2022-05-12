Last updated: 02:20 PM ET, Thu May 12 2022

Secrets Tides Punta Cana to Debut in Fall 2023

Hotel & Resort Secrets Resorts & Spas Claudette Covey May 12, 2022

Secrets Tides Punta Cana groundbreaking
From left at the groundbreaking ceremony for Secrets Tides Punta Cana are Secrets Alejandro Reynal, president and CEO of Apple Leisure Group and executive vice president of Hyatt; David Collado, Minister of Tourism; Luis Abinader President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, president of Codelpa; and Juan Carlos Pendones, resort partner. (photo via AMResorts)

AMR Collection continues to expand its reach in the Dominican Republic with Secrets Tides Punta Cana, its third Secrets Resorts & Spas property in Punta Cana.

The newbuild resort, which is slated to open in fall 2023, will also serve as AMR Collection’s 13th resort in the Dominican Republic.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
Room view at the new Wyndham Alltra Cancun

How Travel Agents Can Learn More About the New Wyndham Alltra...

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica, all-inclusive resort, Caribbean

Hyatt Presents ‘Inclusive Collection’ Portfolio of...

Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar, Banyan Tree, Veya

Banyan Tree To Open New Resort in Bacalar, Mexico in 2025

Wynn

Wynn Las Vegas Rolls Out New Luxury Accommodations

The 670-room property will feature swim-out suites with sea and garden views; six diverse a la carte dining venues, a generous number of bars and lounges; unlimited top-shelf international and domestic spirits; 24-hour room and concierge services; a Secrets Spa by Pevonia; and entertainment and activities throughout the day and evening.

“We are thrilled to introduce Secrets Tides Punta Cana as AMR Collection’s newest addition to further strengthen the brand’s presence in the Dominican Republic, where AMR Collection has 13 branded resorts – including 11 open and two under construction – and 6,500 rooms across five award-winning brands,” said Javier Coll, group president of global business development at Apple Leisure Group during a May 12 press conference for the resorts’ groundbreaking.

“The sophisticated new resort will have an investment of $175 million by owner Alvaro Pena of Codelpa, who is also overseeing construction, while generating approximately 2,435 jobs in the destination, including more than 2,000 construction jobs, 935 direct jobs and over 1,500 indirect jobs.”

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Secrets Resorts & Spas, AMR Collection, Dominican Republic, Punta Cana

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
dog hotel, hotel dog, Kimpton dog, Kimpton epic Miami, dog, pet hotel

Kimpton Hotels To Offer Dog Walking Services to Guests Nationwide

La Coleccion Enables Guests To Dig Deep Into Local Culture

How Travel Agents Can Learn More About the New Wyndham Alltra Brand

All-Inclusive Hammock Cove Antigua Joins Leading Luxury Travel Network Virtuoso

Hyatt Reports Strong First Quarter as Travel Demand Surges

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS