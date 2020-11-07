Select Club Med Resorts Offering Up to Half Off Hotel Stays
November 07, 2020
Travelers to Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Club Med Cancun, Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Turkoisa, Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda, Club Med Caravelle and Club Med Buccaneer's Creek can now enjoy a special deal of up to 50 percent off their stay.
Club Med’s Splash into Winter Sale will be held through January 5, 2021 – but travel can take place all the way until July 2, 2021.
This special promotion allows travelers to receive $400 in air credit, enjoy lower capacity at each of the resorts, have children under four years of age stay free and more.
Visitors can feel confident about traveling to Club Med resorts throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Florida, as all of their hotels are participating in increased health and safety measures outlined in their Safe Together campaign.
Furthermore, guests can receive a full refund if they need to cancel their trip up to 15 days before their scheduled vacation. Guests traveling before April 30, 2021, will also receive free Emergency Assistance should they need medical coverage during their stay. This special insurance covers costs associated with COVID-19.
Club Med Turkoise in Turks and Caicos is expected to reopen November 28, 2020, and Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda in the Dominican Republic is expected to reopen December 5, 2020.
