St Regis Kanai Resort Debuts in Riviera Maya, Mexico
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey March 15, 2023
St. Regis Hotels & Resorts unveiled The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya, which takes its inspiration from the nearby Sian Ka’an Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The ultra-luxury resort boasts 124 guestrooms and 19 suites, including 2,300-square-foot Presidential Suites with ocean views, private plunge pools or terraces.
“Kanai is a vibrant oasis yet to be discovered by many global travelers, but with its striking natural surroundings, rich cultural history, and inherent connection to the land, it is set to take its place among the world’s most coveted leisure destinations,” said George Fleck, vice president and global brand leader for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.
The property is set above a mangrove with elevated buildings connected via walkways.
TORO, the signature restaurant and bar created by chef Richard Sandoval, features a Latin-themed menu. Meanwhile, Chaya capitalizes on local ingredients to create dishes inspired by Riviera Maya and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine.
Other food-and-beverage options include the St. Regis Bar; Riviera, which is situated beachfront and fuses the cuisine of Southern France and Mayan Rivera; The Library, for afternoon tea and chocolate tastings; Jack’s Club, a speakeasy; Pik Nik, for grab-and-go items; and The Beach Club for light fare.
The St. Regis Spa is equipped with eight treatment suites and a separate salon.
“We look forward to offering guests exceptional experiences that are a reflection of both the history of the destination and the celebrated traditions and rituals of St. Regis,” said David Cayuela, multi-property general manager, The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya. “The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya will provide our guests with a sense of exquisite ease, enlivened by the brand’s signature Butler Service, which is purposefully tailored for each of our global luminaries.”
St. Regis is a unit of Marriott International.
