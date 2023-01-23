Marriott Highlights Accelerated Portfolio Growth in 2022
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood January 23, 2023
Marriott International announced that its deal signings accelerated again in 2022, with the company reaching 726 management and franchise agreements, an increase of 21 percent over 2021.
In total, Marriott added representing nearly 108,000 rooms, including around 17,000 rooms as part of the company’s City Express transaction. Conversions also helped drive signings activity, contributing an estimated 20,500 rooms.
At the end of 2022, Marriott’s worldwide system consisted of nearly 8,300 properties and roughly 1.5 million rooms in 138 countries and territories. Half of the rooms signed last year were in international markets, including key markets such as India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and the Caribbean.
“We were pleased with the accelerating pace of development activity in 2022 as the global recovery continued,” Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano said. “The proven resilience of travel is powerful and energizing. Given the attractiveness of our portfolio of global brands, top-ranked Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, momentum around conversions, and commitment to innovation, we are excited to continue to help lead in the growth of travel.”
With a portfolio of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 69 countries and territories, Marriott is poised to extend its lead in luxury with a record 42 luxury hotel agreements signed last year, representing nearly 8,000 rooms.
The company also entered the affordable midscale segment with the acquisition of the City Express brand portfolio, which includes 152 hotels and 17,000 rooms across 75 cities in Mexico and three additional countries in Latin America.
As for the all-inclusive segment, the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio now includes 33 properties in the Caribbean and Latin America, located across Mexico, Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada and Brazil.
