The All-New Sandals Royal Curaçao Opening in Time for Summer
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Laurie Baratti April 25, 2022
As summer approaches, all-inclusive leader Sandals Resorts is putting the final touches on its all-new and highly-anticipated Sandals Royal Curaçao, opening on June 1. This will mark Sandals’ entry into its ninth destination in the Caribbean and its 16th property overall.
Set in one of Curaçao’s most spectacular locations, the brand-new resort occupies 44 oceanfront acres inside of the Santa Barbara private estate, an exclusive 3,000-acre protected preserve. A western-facing build, its design is intended to showcase the magnificent sight of one of the Caribbean’s most captivating sunsets.
Its 351 exquisite rooms and suites stretch themselves along the sands of the Caribbean coast and the sheltered, serene Spanish Water Bay. They sport a modern interior design aesthetic, with blue and green botanical-themed details that reflect the island’s lush, tropical surroundings.
Accommodation options consist of 24 room categories spanning three distinctive category levels, including two brand-new types of signature suites. The new Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows and Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows both offer superior levels of privacy, private patios with an extended sun deck, sun loungers, Tranquility Soaking Tub and bistro set, along with personal butler service and 24-hour room service throughout guests’ stays.
Enjoying a tropical garden view, the gorgeous hideaway Kurason Island Bungalows are uniquely arranged in Sandals’ iconic heart formation around a semi-private lagoon pool that surrounds a man-made island in the middle. The stunning Awa Seaside Bungalows are nestled right along the coastline, providing breathtaking seaside views, and each has its own private infinity pool facing the tranquil Spanish Waters.
In another first for the Sandals brand, both of these signature suite types also offer guests complimentary access to a stylish, sporty MINI Cooper in which to head out and explore the island as they please. Guests in other categories can make use of complimentary Dutch bikes to explore the lush, tropical 3,000-acre estate surrounding the resort.
There are still more Sandals Resorts “firsts” to be found at Sandals Royal Curaçao—which, by the way, is also the first Sandals property on an island whose primary language isn’t English. The resort also boasts Sandals’ very first two-level infinity pool, called Dos Awa, whose aquamarine waters seem to spill right out onto the azure sea beyond. Another brand first and distinct novelty is the natural, saltwater, sand-bottomed pool that’s cut directly into the coastal rocks along the shoreline and is fed by the ocean itself.
Of course, guests enjoy unlimited food and beverages at any of the resort’s world-class Global Gourmet Signature restaurants, eight of which are brand-new concepts exclusive to Sandals Royal Curaçao, and 13 unique bars, including Sandals’ first indoor floating bar.
Outside of formal dining venues, there’s also a trio of food trucks (another initial foray for Sandals) available for casual service of Curaçaoan fare, Spanish tapas and Asian fusion menu items, along with an ice-cream cart serving creamy signature flavors to satisfy the sweet tooth.
For more information, contact a travel advisor or visit sandals.com/royal-curacao.
