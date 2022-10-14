The Bahamas’ Club Med Columbus Set To Reopen This Month
Just in time to start taking reservations for the holiday travel season, Club Med Columbus is set to officially reopen for guest stays on October 22, 2022. This elegant, colonial-style Club Med beachfront resort is the only all-inclusive property to inhabit the secluded tropical island of San Salvador in the Bahamas.
Since closing its doors in 2020, Club Med Columbus has developed new offerings that make it an ideal retreat for couples, multigenerational families and large groups alike. Its pristine, remote location enables vacationers of all varieties to disconnect from their frenzied everyday lives, and embrace the island’s warm hospitality and vibrant Bahamian culture in its purest form.
Guests will have unlimited access to a wealth of holistic wellness experiences, authentic culinary concepts, premium beverages, onsite entertainment, watersport and on-land activities. In short, endless opportunities for excitement, adventure and relaxation.
This exotic island escape is situated along a sublime stretch of powdery white-sand beach and features newly refreshed, two-story bungalows surrounded by palm groves, lush native flora and luminous turquoise waters
Guests staying at this Bahamian haven can expect to see such new additions as:
— New Dining Concepts: The La Pinta Beach Lounge Restaurant is a stylish new open-air dining option offering breathtaking overwater views and all-day service. With a serene, relaxed atmosphere during daylight hours that shifts to a more sophisticated vibe at night, La Pinta will introduce a new culinary concept: Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with a Bahamian twist. It will serve fresh seafood fare that’s best paired with high-end spirits from the cellar for an enhanced dining experience. The resort’s main restaurant, Christopher’s, will continue to offer a variety of international food options from breakfast through dinner; including new plant-based menu items, which were developed during an intensive training period led by renowned vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli.
— Enhanced Wellness Experiences – Using a 360-degree approach to encouraging mental, physical and emotional well-being Club Med’s new Wellness Fusion program will introduce a harmonious blend of wellness experiences to produce ultimate peace of mind. The resort’s new wellness programming will include comprehensive yoga practice, moonlight massages and four holistic treatments at the Club Med Spa by Sothys.
— Endless Adventure – Club Med Columbus is a watersport enthusiast’s paradise, being an ideal spot for such activities as snorkeling, scuba diving, sailing, waterskiing, kitesurfing, kayaking and more. In fact, a total of 22 types of activities are included in guests’ stays. Other amusements include weekly beach sunset rituals, flyboarding, cycling, volleyball and tennis (on brand-new courts). Guests can also participate in destination excursions, including new quad tours, which offer a guided ride around the island to explore unspoiled landscapes, and discover hidden beaches and sea caves, with breaks along the way to grab a bite while mingling with the locals.
— New Scuba Experiences – San Salvador Island boasts more than 35 incredible dive sites. Club Med Columbus will now offer guests various new ways to experience them, such as sunset scuba dives in the evenings, private boat rides transporting guests to group dives and courses to become PADI-certified. Plus, a new snorkeling opportunity will be provided in partnership with Only Blue Diving, which will enable less-experienced ocean swimmers to likewise experience the island’s colorful coral reefs and vibrant marine life.
