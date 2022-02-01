The Mexican Caribbean Expands Its Hotel Roster
Hotel & Resort Mexican Caribbean Claudette Covey February 01, 2022
As the Mexican Caribbean continues to draw increasing numbers of travelers to its shores, the destination is ramping up its hotel options this year with a portfolio of properties designed to appeal to a wide variety of guests.
The recently opened Etereo, Auberge Resorts Collection in Riviera Maya’s Kanai development, puts the spotlight on local art, decor and experiences. It features 75 oceanfront guesthouses with floor-to-ceiling windows proffering up views of the sea and surrounding mangroves.
The Riviera Maya EDITION is also set to debut in the Kanai complex later this year. In all, its accommodations will comprise 180 guestrooms and suites, including a Penthouse suite. The hotel will also boast a signature restaurant, a pool bar and beach club, spa and a spacious outdoor deck for events.
Late last year Wyndham Hotels unveiled the family-friendly Wyndham Alltra Cancun All-Inclusive Resort. The 458-room property includes a splash park and water slides; mini-golf; 10 restaurants, bars and lounges; and such activities as yoga classes and tequila tastings.
Wyndham also began welcoming guests to the adults-only, all-inclusive Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen in December, which is located near 5th Avenue. In addition to unlimited gourmet dining and innovative cocktails, the resort features nightly entertainment and activities like beachfront and aqua aerobics.
The new 493 rooms at the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya Resort are equipped with balconies that offer sea views. The property also features a Mayan-inspired spa, five pools and 11 restaurants.
Tulum will also welcome the 735-room Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort this spring. Set in a sheltered bay, the hotel will include a spa, 13 restaurants and bars, beach access and a family zone.
AMR Collection’s all-inclusive Secrets Moxche Playa del Carmen Resort is scheduled to open in February. It will feature 683 suites, spectacular sea views, a wide array of luxury amenities and in-room rolling bars.
A second AMR Collection property, Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa, is set to debut on a swath of beach in April with 154 Preferred Club suites, a spa, adults-only options and more.
In the coming months, Paradisus Playa Mujeres will be unveiled with an architectural concept that blends the natural surroundings with contemporary, tours creating a “nature included” open concept. The property will include a Greg Norman golf course, 12 dining options, the Reserve VIP upgrade and other luxe amenities.
In March, the 186-room, pet-friendly Hilton Garden Inn Cancun Airport is scheduled to open with a pool and an on-site restaurant and business center ideally suited for travelers looking for convenient access to Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum.
During the second half of this year, the 540-room, family-friendly Royal Uno All-Inclusive Resort & Spa, is set to debut with sea views from one of Cancun’s most beautiful beaches, and a wide swath of activities for all ages.
In September, The Waldorf Astoria Cancun Resort, situated on 100 acres of secluded coastline, is scheduled to begin welcoming guests. Highlights will include the Waldorf Astoria Spa, 24-hour room service, pet-friendly rooms and 55,000 square feet of meetings and events space.
On the car-free island of Holbox, which is a two-hour drive from Cancun, Margaritaville St. Somewhere Resort Punta Coco is set to make its debut later in 2022. The property is being designed to couple the casual ambiance of Margarita resorts with a boutique feel and a yacht-inspired design.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Mexican Caribbean, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS