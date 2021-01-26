The Ultimate Girls Getaway in the Caribbean
The year 2020 was no doubt a challenging year for all. Everyone’s world was flipped upside down in early spring, and people quickly had to learn how to stay put, wear masks, social distance and refrain from seeing close friends and family.
Andrea Wright, Vice President of Travel Industry Sales for Playa Resorts, saw how the year was taking a toll on her friends. In addition to working from home and the usual duties of cooking and cleaning, they unexpectedly became schoolteachers and had to do everything they could to ensure their children were still experiencing some sort of routine. As the virtual world moved in, in-person contact with close friends and family dissipated.
She knew something had to be done, and this led her to create a memorable girls weekend at the stunning Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic.
“It was clear there was pent up demand for some girl bonding and a return to some sense of normalcy in life. What better place to visit than the Hyatt Zilara in Cap Cana. There is no better place to social distance than on 40 acres of beachfront real estate with multiple restaurants and bars to choose from, a 14,000 square foot gym, incredible new spa, water park and beautiful spacious accommodations,” Wright explained.
When she presented the idea, it didn’t take her friends very long to make their decisions, and those phone calls suddenly turned into 19 girls ready to take off.
“I think it took me about two seconds to decide that I was going on this amazing trip. I couldn’t wait to come down and have some fun in the sun and some girlfriend time and lots of laughs and just be totally pampered for the weekend,” said Keri Culhane. “I felt safe and confident with Hyatt being a household name I can trust.”
Upon arrival, Culhane felt completely safe, as she noticed several safety measures being taken. From the safety seals on the rooms and everyone wearing masks to the hand sanitizer placed conveniently around the resort and the staff constantly sanitizing surfaces, it was clear that guests' health was this resort's highest priority.
Another friend, Mary Cook, also agreed that Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana was adhering to safety protocols and even mentioned she felt safer and more at ease at the resort than some places at home since it is so naturally spaced out.
“I needed a break from the whole staying in and not going anywhere. I too felt safer here at the hotel than I do at home. Everyone follows the rules here, keeps masks on and it’s so easy to social distance since it is such a large, beautiful space,” Cook said.
The Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana is not only all-inclusive but also adults-only. The property sits on Juanillo Beach and is only a 20-minute drive from the Punta Cana International Airport, making it an ideal location for a weekend getaway.
The resort is jam-packed with endless amounts of activities to do.
Guests can begin the day with a yoga session or a walk right on the beach or head to the gym for another workout of choice. The 14,00 square foot facility has treadmills, spin bikes, a variety of free weights and machines and plenty of space to enjoy a workout away from others.
From there, the pool and beach await. Visitors can set up camp in a quiet space to relax and catch up on a good book or choose to participate in pool activities while enjoying great music.
Wright and her friends were pampered with their very own cabana and spent the day soaking up the beautiful weather, sharing laughs and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
The days are tied together with trips to the restaurants to order delicious cuisine off a la carte menus. From breakfast with a beach view and pizza at the pool for lunch to fancy sit-down dinners at a variety of restaurants, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana has food to satisfy all pallets.
Of course, a girls weekend wouldn’t be complete without a trip to the spa. The Larimar Spa is located right on property, and in addition to an array of treatments, there is a beautiful area inspired by a cenote for indulging in hydrotherapy.
When Erin Schectman was asked what her favorite part of the weekend was, she highlighted the fact that she was able to enjoy live music which is something that isn’t currently available back home.
“It’s hard to pick one thing, but I have to say last night we got to go to a rock concert, and I haven’t done that in awhile and can’t do that at home, so that was an incredibly memorable experience to dance with friends and listen to live music,” she said.
For a lot of the girls, it was a no-brainer to join Wright on her weekend getaway, and after a few days of pure bliss, they headed back home well-rested, happier and with less stress. Culhane explained that the laughs, getting dressed up, the amazing spa and downtime was just what she needed to take on the new year.
“Everyone needs a break, so pack your bags, get your friends, and plan the trip to one of the Playa resorts. Start 2021 off right with a fresh new attitude to tackle the year,” Wright said.
