THesis Hotel Miami Debuts in Coral Gables
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey August 07, 2020
THesis Hotel Miami – the first property in the new THesis Hotels brand – opened its door in Coral Gables.
The 245-room hotel, which is set across the street from the University of Miami, features sweeping views that extend to Biscayne Bay. It offers a range of guestrooms and suites, including a 1,150-square-foot presidential suite with a state-of-the-art kitchen, dining and living room and master suite.
The property’s farm-to-table culinary offerings are being spearheaded by Niven Patel, Food & Wine magazine’s Best New Chefs of 2020 and double James Beard Award nominee.
Mamey, whose menu is inspired by the cuisine of the Caribbean, Polynesia and Thailand, features a cocktail program by Bar Lab.
Orno, which is set to open early 2021, will put the spotlight on dishes inspired by the cuisine of the Caribbean, Asia and Polynesia.
To work toward ensuring the health and safety of its guests, the property’s owner, Nolan Reynolds International (NRI) and its operator, Hersha Hospitality Management, partnered with Dr. Franklyn G. Prendergast, a physician and scientist specializing in infectious diseases to oversee and overhaul health and safety at the hotel and all NRI properties.
THesis Miami is close to the Metrorail, the Underline, and the Coconut Grove trolley, as well as attractions in the Coral Gables neighborhood.
