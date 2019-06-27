TravelPulse Q&A: One-on-One With Margaritaville Hollywood Beach
Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville hotels and resorts just keeps expanding. Already this year, the company announced a new all-inclusive resort brand in partnership with Karisma Hotels & Resorts and grown its portfolio of 16 existing hotels and resorts, including two vacation clubs, to include the Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Missouri, and Margaritaville Resort Orlando in Kissimmee, both of which debuted this year.
This is in addition to a pipeline of 24 new hotel and resort projects still to come, including properties in the Bahamas, Belize, Nashville and New York City. While all Margaritaville properties work with retail travel agents, policies and programs vary by property.
Here, Cate Farmer, general manager of the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, provides an overview of the Margaritaville hotels and resort experience by providing a deeper look at this Florida property and how her team works with travel professionals.
TravelPulse (TP): Tell us about your hotel.
Cate Farmer (CF): Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort features extensive amenities and an unparalleled degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail. With 349-rooms and 17 stories, this oceanfront resort brings an entirely different resort perspective to South Florida with its unique, authentic, “no worries,” tropical vibe and the feeling of escape that is experienced immediately upon arrival.
Inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is a destination resort and entertainment complex situated on the legendary Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida, just a few minutes from both Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The resort is the centerpiece of a revitalization effort taking shape in Hollywood Beach and has received numerous accolades for its design and service. It is a AAA Four Diamond and green lodging certified property.
Casual-luxe guestrooms with modern, innovative amenities delight discerning travelers seeking the comforts of home. Eight diverse bar and restaurant concepts—from casual dining to upscale—cater to both travelers and locals. An expansive, serene 11,000 square-foot St. Somewhere Spa offers the ultimate in relaxation. With incredible views of the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway, the resort and its 30,000 square feet of function space set the stage for corporate group collaboration and social group inspiration.
The perfect setting for guests to escape the every day and just chill, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort serves as Destination Paradise for guests seeking an exciting place to discover new adventures, celebrate with friends and family or indulge in a relaxing getaway.
Boasting nightly live entertainment throughout the property at three different stages, the opportunities for fun are endless.
TP: Who are the guests that the hotel caters to?
CF: Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort truly caters to every type of guest. In fact, we are showcasing our diverse offerings in our brand new “Choose Your Own Escape” marketing campaign, which is just launching this month.
This campaign highlights just how wonderful our resort is for all types of visitors—from families to solo business travelers—with endless entertainment and excitement. Or relaxation, if that’s what you’re looking for! As part of the program, we’re offering tips relevant to several specific audiences, with sample itineraries and special offers tailored just for them. For example:
Road Warriors—with more than 30,000 square feet of function and meeting space, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort knows how to cater to the needs of business travelers, allowing groups to work hard during the day and unwind at night.
Family Road Trippers—with the right mix of fun and relaxation, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is the perfect family escape. While dad tests out his surfing skills on the FlowRider® Double, and mom relaxes with a massage or Lost Shaker of Salt scrub at St. Somewhere Spa, the kids can enjoy non-stop fun at the Parakeets Kid’s Club with activities like arts and crafts, pool games and scavenger hunts.
Romantics—couples looking for the perfect romantic getaway can soak up the sun on the sand of Hollywood Beach by day and enjoy the resort’s live entertainment options by night—dancing to live music at the Hollywood Bandshell or taking in a romantic dinner at JWB Prime Steak & Seafood.
Fun Seekers—a short drive brings those looking to explore South Florida’s hot spots to the famous South Beach or trendy Wynwood, or the thriving shopping and dining district of Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard. Just minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and packed full of activities, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is the perfect place to host a fun weekend getaway.
Groups of couples or friends can partake in a ‘dine around’ or bar crawl throughout the resort’s eight food and beverage venues, rent paddleboards for the day on the Intracoastal Waterway, or take the Water Taxi to shops and museums in the area.
TP: Could you offer agents your top two selling tips for the hotel?
CF: Tip number 1 is to learn about, and showcase, our unique “casual-luxe” appeal, which is wonderful for travelers seeking a comfortable, approachable yet upscale experience.
At Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, each of our 349 guestrooms and suites are a blend of coastal casual design and luxurious comfort. Influenced by the colors of the sea, sand and sky, the guestrooms and suites offer beds with crisp all-white linens and teak-finished furnishings accompanied by subtle maritime accents, ensuring maximum comfort and total relaxation.
Spacious walk-in rain showers with sea glass colored tile, teak vanities topped with vessel sinks and tropical bath potions create a serene bath experience that is truly transportive. Both guestrooms and suites offer a “no worries” tropical vibe with practical conveniences that make them comfortable and relaxing along with the special indulgences that make them uniquely Margaritaville.
Our lobby features breathtaking design elements like an upside-down margarita glass chandelier and wood-framed indoor cabanas. We also have personal artifacts from Jimmy Buffett’s collection, including some of his surfboards and art.
I definitely recommend agents come to the resort for a personal experience. Until you see it, you really can’t imagine just how special and different our brand of “casual luxury” is.
Tip number 2 is to emphasize the fact that we have unique, fun and diverse dining and entertainment options—there really is something for all ages here!
At Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort we offer several unique, fun and diverse bar and restaurant venues that await those visiting Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, including Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, LandShark Bar & Grill, License to Chill Rooftop Bar, Lone Palm Beach Bar, Margaritaville Coffee Shop and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Rounding out the resort’s dining selection is the Margaritaville-inspired upscale dining restaurant JWB Prime Steak and Seafood and our casual Floridays Airstream Café, which is located directly on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. Live entertainment abounds on property, with something happening every night of the week—and best of all, the entertainment is free!
TP: How does the hotel work with travel agents?
CF: Our relationship with travel advisors is very important to us. We greatly appreciate their support. In fact, this segment of the industry is so important that we created our own travel agent rewards program called “License to Chill Travel Agent Program” (margaritavillehollywoodbeachresort.com/travel-agent-program/).
We created the program as a unique and fun way to educate, engage and reward our travel advisor partners for their trust in our brand, their partnership and friendship.
We offer a 10 percent commission to IATA/CLIA registered agencies that book directly on our website or email/call our in-house reservations team to confirm their bookings.
That firsthand, personal experience is so important for agents to be able to recommend our property to the right type of client. At Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, we do our very best to showcase all of the “Fun and Escapism” that our resort has to offer to our travel partners. We provide various opportunities to experience our resort, whether it is by participating in one of our unique and fun familiarization trips to Destination Paradise or attending one of our educational webinars.
We also understand that sometimes, things may get in the way of escaping to Destination Paradise, so we bring the Fun & Escapism to agents by participating in various domestic and international trade shows and conventions, as well.
