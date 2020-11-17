TRS Cap Cana Hotel in Punta Cana to Reopen in December
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Codie Liermann November 17, 2020
Palladium Hotel Group will be opening its TRS Cap Cana Hotel in Punta Cana next month, just in time for the holiday season.
The company recently reopened a handful of properties in Riviera Maya, including Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa and TRS Yucatan Hotel.
Palladium will now resume operations in the Dominican Republic next month with the reopening of TRS Cap Cana Hotel on December 4.
Located only 10 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport, guests can enjoy an exclusive area on the island’s east coast. This adults-only property provides guests with both privacy and personalized attention during their stay.
TRS Cap Cana Hotel is surrounded by 6,177 acres of tropical forest, and it sits next to a pristine beach and near a marina where guests can go to fish, dive or take boat trips. For the highest level of relaxation, visitors can indulge in a treatment at the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness center.
The property has only 115 luxurious suites, offering an intimate atmosphere and allowing everyone to have a spectacular room view. With 24-hour room service, a variety of dining options, swimming pools, entertainment and much more, the hotel is an oasis for both fun and relaxation.
“Palladium Hotel Group is incredibly proud of the strides made during the global crisis, and we’re excited to reopen the TRS Cap Cana Hotel this holiday season,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas at Palladium Hotel Group.
“Our properties in the Dominican Republic, a destination with year-round sunny weather, have continued to attract travelers from all over the world, and we can’t wait to showcase this luxury haven as a safe destination for winter travel,” she added.
Palladium Hotel Group continues to promote safe traveling to ensure a worry-free experience for all guests. In addition to enhanced health and safety protocols throughout its properties, the company is also offering free medical insurance to guests.
Contact a travel advisor or visit the TRS Cap Cana Hotel website to learn more.
