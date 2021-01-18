Jamaica’s Best-Kept Secret Unveils Newest Additions
The Sandals South Coast resort is an all-inclusive Caribbean gem set on a pristine, two-mile stretch of Jamaica’s southern coast and nestled within a 500-acre nature preserve. This fantastic seaside, adults-only retreat boasts all ocean-facing accommodations and features three distinctive European Villages, plus the brand’s first Rondoval Village and its first Swim-Up Rondovals.
A Sandals Resorts first, South Coast presents all-new signature luxury Rondoval Swim-Up Suites, set in an enchanting oasis where standalone suites-in-the-round provide zero-entry, swim-up access to an exclusive river pool that winds its way around the tranquil alcove. This is Sandals’ longest swim-up river pool—also the longest pool in the Caribbean—offering over 17,000 square feet of aquatic space to swim or leisurely float along.
Each Rondoval includes a lavish private-pool sanctuary, an outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tub, and a signature Serenity Swing that looks onto scenic views. Enjoy an intimate meal or drinks while sunning on your private deck’s dual chaise lounges. These suites come complete with Sandals’ renowned personal Butler service.
Another recent newcomer to Sandals South Coast is the all-beachfront Dutch Village, featuring two new oceanfront swim-up pools. This village boasts 112 exceptional rooms and suites, including the brand’s first-ever Luxury Level rooms providing beachfront views. Here also are Club Level and Butler Level rooms, which come complete with private, outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tubs for two and all of the upscale services and amenities of their respective categories.
Guests staying at the all-new Dutch Village can dip seamlessly from the plush indoor comforts of their luxurious room off their private patio and into the water of a gently-flowing river pool. The swim-up rooms and suites feature a modern, open design concept that blends indoor spaces with the beautiful, beachfront outdoors. The suites here come with personal Butler service and private patio Tranquility Soaking Tubs for couples looking to relax and reconnect in one of the world’s most gorgeous settings.
For those in search of the ultimate aquatic luxury experience, there are also recently-debuted Over-the-Water Bungalows, offering an unmatched connection with the Caribbean Sea. Within the suite, glass floor panels and waters lit from beneath reveal a rich tapestry of marine life, visible at all hours.
Guests are surrounded by and immersed in the ultra-turquoise seascape with an outdoor private patio that comes complete with a Tranquility Soaking Tub, outdoor shower and an extended sundeck that’s outfitted with sun loungers, a bistro set for two and relaxing overwater hammocks.
Bungalow guests, of course, also enjoy Butler Elite service so that every detail of their vacation is personally seen to, with in-room dining and exclusive room service menus, so couples can spend as much time as they like alone in their slice of paradise. The overwater village is also home to the Latitudes overwater bar and an enchanting Over-the-Water Wedding Chapel.
For more information, visit sandals.com/southcoast.
