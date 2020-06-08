World of Hyatt Launches Bonus Journeys Promotion
World of Hyatt announced Monday it would welcome members when they are ready to travel with the return of the Bonus Journeys global promotion.
Bonus Journeys is another way for the hotel giant to extend care to World of Hyatt members as the world continues dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, from short getaways to road trips to business travel.
World of Hyatt members can now register to earn thousands of Bonus Points from June 15 through September 15 across all Hyatt locations worldwide. Members can earn Triple Points on eligible spend starting with their second qualifying stay during the offer period.
To participate, travelers must be a World of Hyatt member and register for Bonus Journeys by August 31; make an eligible reservation and include their World of Hyatt membership number with their reservation; and stay at participating locations with a checkout date between June 15 and September 15.
Bonus Points earned through this global promotion are on top of the five Base Points members already earn for every eligible $1 spent on qualifying stays and more.
“Now more than ever, it’s our priority to stay close to members to understand what they care about most in order to confidently begin planning future travel,” World of Hyatt senior vice president Amy Weinberg said. “Whether it’s taking a special trip to reconnect with family and friends or a weekend getaway to explore nearby sights, we recognize how important it is for our members to feel confident and have peace of mind when they stay at Hyatt hotels.”
“We are taking extra precautionary measures and continue to adjust our policies in an effort to ensure our guests can enjoy a safe and stress-free experience, both inside the hotel experience and beyond,” Weinberg continued. “Bonus Journeys is another way we can help our members look forward to the journeys ahead while recognizing their continued loyalty to Hyatt. We are excited to warmly welcome our members when they are ready to travel.”
In addition, travelers staying with Hyatt will enjoy flexible cancellation policies, extended loyalty benefits and enhanced cleaning and safety protocols through Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment.
World of Hyatt members can also combine additional offers with the Bonus Journeys promotion, including the new hotel 500 bonus point offer, World of Hyatt member rate, fast track to a higher status in American Airlines’ AAdvantage and AAA members save even more with a 20 percent discount.
