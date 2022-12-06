World of Hyatt Signs NIL Deal With College Football Star Jalin Hyatt
December 06, 2022
World of Hyatt has become one of the first hotel brands to sign a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal after reaching an agreement with University of Tennessee football star Jalin Hyatt.
The junior wide receiver, who recently broke the single-season Tennessee receiving touchdown record, is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation’s top wide receiver.
As part of the deal, World of Hyatt will provide gift cards to Hyatt's Tennessee teammates' families for hotel rooms in Miami, Florida ahead of the team's Capital One Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. The star wideout will also have the opportunity to visit Hyatt properties once the Volunteers' season concludes this month.
"We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help the families of every teammate have a place to stay at the bowl game, so they feel cared for as they cheer their loved ones on from the sidelines," Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt, said in a statement. "World of Hyatt is excited to team up with an exceptional student athlete, and we look forward to the upcoming bowl game."
"This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters," added Jalin Hyatt. "The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That’s real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates’ families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing."
