Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Debut of The Meetings Collection

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach
PHOTO: Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach (Courtesy Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the debut of The Meetings Collection, a new element of the brand’s Wyndham Business program.

The Meetings Collection will initially launch with eight hotels and resorts located across the United States in markets deemed as high-profile meetings destinations. The concept was designed to prioritize the needs of meeting organizers by offering a streamlined way to book multi-year meetings at different hotels across the collection.

Wyndham’s meetings portfolio is comprised of properties from brands like Wyndham Grand, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, Wyndham and Dolce Hotels and Resorts, with more than 900,000 collective square feet of meeting space and over 4,400 guestrooms.

“It is a pivotal time in the meetings and events industry, with group travel beginning to return to fully in-person and hybrid meetings,” Wyndham senior vice president Carol Lynch said. “We are launching this collection to support planners during every phase of the process and are excited to be able to now offer a highly efficient way for them to source and book hotels at competitive rates, earn generous rewards, and deliver an exceptional experience for their group.”

To better assist planners in creating an impactful experience for their groups, The Meetings Collection extends planners a way to save time and money while earning Wyndham Rewards points when booking multiple meetings.

Wyndham offers a generous rewards program for meeting planners. With no minimum spend requirement and no maximum point limit, paying guests who are Wyndham Rewards members earn 10 points per dollar or 1,000 points, whichever is more, for qualified stays at Wyndham Rewards hotels worldwide.

