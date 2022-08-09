Wyndham to Debut Its First Wyndham Grand in Mexico
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey August 09, 2022
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will debut its first Wyndham Grand in Mexico with the opening of the Wyndham Grand Cancun All-Inclusive Resort & Villas through a franchise agreement with Grupo Mexico, a franchising company with 9,000 international properties.
The property, which is now open for reservations and located in Cancun’s Hotel Zone, is slated to debut on Nov. 1, 2022.
In all, the hotel is equipped with 364 guestrooms, suites and villas; seven restaurants featuring Italian, Brazilian, Japanese and Mexican cuisine; five bars; four pools; a spa; a gym; a beach club; tennis courts; and a kids club.
“Wyndham Grand resorts offer everyday travelers experiences in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations, which now includes Cancun,” said Scott LePage, President, Americas at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
“Travelers can expect an upscale experience in the heart of the destination and immerse themselves in the Mexican culture through the resort’s wide range of dining experiences and activities.”
Added Grupo Cancun President Abelardo Vara, “With more than three decades of experience, we see that we are in an increasingly globalized world and recognized an opportunity to strengthen our international position through working with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.”
The opening of Wyndham Grand Cancun continues Wyndham’s expansion into Mexico, which now includes upward of 65 hotels and resorts in such cities as Mexico City, Monterrey, Tulum, Guadalajara, Playa del Carmen and Puebla.
Wyndham has also set its sights on the all-inclusive market within Mexico.
According to a poll commissioned by Wyndham and conducted by OnePoll, 75 percent of travelers believe the best way to travel is by booking an all-inclusive trip and 77 percent think that an all-inclusive vacation is the least stressful way to travel.
