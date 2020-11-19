Last updated: 09:09 AM ET, Thu November 19 2020

Closure of US Land Borders With Canada, Mexico Extended

Impacting Travel Donald Wood November 19, 2020

American Border Customs
PHOTO: American Border Customs (Courtesy Getty/ hockeymom4)

The United States’ land borders with Canada and Mexico are likely to remain closed to non-essential travel until December 21 at the earliest.

According to Reuters.com, current travel restrictions between the three countries were set to expire on Saturday, but a rising number of coronavirus cases across North America has forced officials to extend the closure.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Disneyland’s Buena Vista Street.

Ring in the Winter Holidays at Disneyland's Downtown...

St. John, US Virgin Islands

gallery icon The Latest Traveler Protocols for 20 Caribbean Nations

Quintessential fall New England in the small town of Wonalancet, New Hampshire. Photo taken of the vivid colors during the peak fall foliage season. New Hampshire is one of New England

gallery icon Safest States to Spend 2020 Thanksgiving

SeaDream I and II.

SeaDream Cancels Remainder of Its 2020 Caribbean Cruises

The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 deaths, but cases are rising in all three countries. As a result, government officials decided the extension of the closure would be wise to help mitigate the spread.

The COVID-19-related restrictions were first put in place in March and have been extended each month ever since. A Homeland Security official told Reuters the agency was “continuing to look at appropriate public health criteria for a future re-evaluation of existing restrictions.”

In Canada, a government spokesperson in Ottawa said the travel restrictions would remain in effect for at least another month, while Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said the “spread of COVID-19 in both countries” reinforced the need for an extension.

Data from earlier this year suggest that U.S. visits to Canada by automobile had plummeted by more than 95 percent in August when compared to the previous year.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Mardi Gras parade in downtown New Orleans

New Orleans Cancels 2021 Mardi Gras Celebration Due to COVID-19

US Travel Pushes for Specific Policy Actions as Spending Expected to Plunge

Trivago CFO Weighs in on Vaccine Impact on Travel

Study Finds Top Concern When Traveling During COVID-19

Latest Study Shows Percentage of Americans Traveling for Thanksgiving, Winter Holidays

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS