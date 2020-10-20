Mexico Extends Non-Essential US Border Land Crossing Ban
Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 20, 2020
Mexico has announced an extension of the non-essential land border crossing ban with the United States due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to The Riviera Maya News, Ministry of Foreign Relations head Marcelo Ebrard said his agency—the Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE)—reviewed the latest COVID-19 data and determined the continued rise of confirmed cases in the U.S. warrants a one-month extension of the no-travel order.
Ebrard said in a virtual news conference the international border between Mexico and the U.S. would remain closed to non-essential land trips through 11:59 p.m. local time on November 21.
Officials will assess the order again before it is set to expire next month.
Non-essential international land border crossings between the countries were initially banned in March, but the orders do not impact trade or Mexicans working on permits in America.
Earlier this month, United Airlines revealed it would expand service on over 20 routes to popular beach destinations throughout Mexico, including new sew service to Acapulco and Zihuatanejo and increased service to Cancun, Cozumel, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.
On the same day, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the country would build an airport in Tulum, Quintana Roo.
