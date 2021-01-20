Puerto Rico Travel: What Tourists Need to Know Right Now
Travelers planning a vacation in 2021 should consider the United States territory of Puerto Rico, as visitors will not be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test before returning home.
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that international travelers arriving in the U.S. would be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before the flight.
The new requirements go into effect on January 26 and apply to all passengers two years and older, as well as U.S. citizens returning to America. For those that previously tested positive, they must show documentation of recovery, with the airlines being responsible for verifying the negative test result or post-COVID paperwork.
Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and visiting is considered domestic travel, which means there are no coronavirus testing requirements for returning to the mainland. The CDC does recommend getting tested 3-5 days after arrival and staying home for seven days post-travel.
Travelers planning a visit to the island must complete an online Travel Declaration from the Puerto Rico Health Department’s online portal and demonstrate a negative molecular COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before a flight.
Vaccinated travelers will still need to provide a negative test.
Tourism officials also revealed tourists and locals are still required to wear masks after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, with Puerto Rico continuing to enforce mandatory face coverings in public areas.
While there are restrictions, the island’s public beaches and natural reserves are open with social distancing guidelines and masks. Restaurants in Puerto Rico are also open, but operating at 30 percent capacity, with reservations recommended.
