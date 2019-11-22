Stormy Weather to Impact Travel During Thanksgiving Holiday Period
Travelers hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday should be prepared for rough weather that could impact flights and roadways.
According to AccuWeather.com, a massive storm system is forecasted to sweep across the central and northeastern United States from Tuesday to Wednesday, with threats of rain, ice and snow in cities known as major travel hubs.
Starting during the weekend, the South should be preparing for heavy rain and potential flooding, while the Midwest and Northeast could be facing rain, ice and snow. As the storm continues to move, the Mississippi Valley and Midwest could face even more storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Should the storm develop to its full potential and take a northward track toward the Great Lakes, heavy, windswept snow would fall just northwest of the storm's center with heavy rain and perhaps severe thunderstorms to its south and east,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis said in a statement.
The problem for travelers is that more people could stay home Tuesday to avoid the stormy weather, which would result in even more congestion on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) estimates 2.7 million people will take to the sky on November 27.
In addition to the snow, low visibility and thunderstorms are expected in portions of Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and other states in the region, high winds could be a significant cause of flight disruptions in major markets like Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh.
Airlines have not started issuing travel advisories or waiving change fees, but passengers booked to fly during the Thanksgiving travel period should call their carrier before heading to the airport to ensure their flights are not delayed or canceled.
In total, AAA estimates that more than 55 million travelers will venture at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, the most since 2005 and the second-highest number since AAA began tracking in 2000.
