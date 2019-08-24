Teen Visiting Popular Southern California Tourist Areas May Have Exposed Others to Measles
A New Zealand girl visiting southern California earlier this month may have exposed hundreds, if not thousands, to the measles, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed that the teenager was in the area between Aug. 11 and 15. That included being at the following sites:
* Los Angeles International Airport Terminal 8 sometime between 9 and 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, and again at the LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal between 6 and 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15
*The Desert Palms Hotel, 631 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim from Aug. 11 to 15, 2019
* Disneyland Park and California Adventure, Anaheim on Aug. 12, 2019
* Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City, on Aug. 14, 2019
* TCL Chinese Theater, Hollywood, on Aug. 15, 2019
* Madame Tussauds, Hollywood, on Aug.15, 2019
* The Original Farmers Market, Los Angeles, on Aug. 15, 2019
* Santa Monica Pier and Beach, Santa Monica, on Aug.15
The girl has since returned to New Zealand, said Dr. Nichole Quick, Orange County's health care officer. Quick noted that the agency is working with all the aforementioned venues to alert people who may have come into contact with the girl. The doctor said there are no current reports that anyone has contracted measles from the teen.
"We're, in general, concerned with the outbreaks going on in places in this country as well as internationally," she said.
Disneyland officials on Friday said no employees at the theme park were reported to have contracted the illness. Dr. Pamela Hymel, Disneyland's chief medical officer, said in a statement that health officials said the risk to employees and visitors "is likely low."
Disneyland released a statement to CBS-Los Angeles saying, “We were notified that the tourist visited multiple Southern California locations and have been advised by OC Health Care Agency that the risk to cast and guests is likely low. We maintain rigorous sanitation standards to protect guests and cast, and earlier this year we strengthened our immunization program and educational resources for cast members, in addition to our ongoing efforts.”
