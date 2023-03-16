US State Department Issues Spring Break Travel Warning for Mexico
Before American tourists board their flights to Mexico for Spring Break, the United States Department of State has issued warnings for traveling south of the border.
According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico, there is a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory for Tamaulipas after the recent kidnapping of four Americans, an incident that left two dead and the other two injured.
The government agency added six states under its Level 4 advisory; Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas. Officials also listed seven states under the “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” advisory; Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos and Sonora.
The State Department also updated its advisories earlier this week for Mexico ahead of Spring Break, warning U.S. citizens to avoid travel to our southern neighbor. The warning reads that if Americans visit the nation, they need to be on high alert for crime in downtown areas of Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum, especially after dark.
In addition, U.S. government officials warn travelers visiting Mexico to avoid medication and alcohol purchased while on vacation, as there have been multiple reports about sickness and even death associated with them being possibly tainted.
“Counterfeit medication is common and may prove to be ineffective, the wrong strength, or contain dangerous ingredients,” the State Department said on Monday.
“Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico,” the advisory continued. “The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted.”
Earlier this month, AAA Travel released a Spring Break study that found more Americans are traveling overseas, with multigenerational vacations also experiencing a major demand spike.
The AAA booking data showed that international travel for the Spring Break period was up 30 percent compared to last year. Another 40 percent of adults in the U.S. said they would travel with three generations of family members during the holiday.
