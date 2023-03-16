Last updated: 09:07 AM ET, Thu March 16 2023

US State Department Issues Spring Break Travel Warning for Mexico

Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 16, 2023

The beach in Cancun, Mexico.
The beach in Cancun, Mexico. (photo by Eric Bowman)

Before American tourists board their flights to Mexico for Spring Break, the United States Department of State has issued warnings for traveling south of the border.

According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico, there is a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory for Tamaulipas after the recent kidnapping of four Americans, an incident that left two dead and the other two injured.

ADVERTISING

The government agency added six states under its Level 4 advisory; Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas. Officials also listed seven states under the “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” advisory; Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos and Sonora.

Trending Now
Holiday Travel
St Patrick

gallery icon The Best Cities for a St Patrick's Day Celebration

Friends on Spring Break

Tips and Tricks for Maximizing Spring Break Travel

grandparents, family vacation, trip

Americans Taking More International, Multigenerational Trips...

A group of friends on spring break

Here’s How Much More Expensive Spring Break Travel is...

The State Department also updated its advisories earlier this week for Mexico ahead of Spring Break, warning U.S. citizens to avoid travel to our southern neighbor. The warning reads that if Americans visit the nation, they need to be on high alert for crime in downtown areas of Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum, especially after dark.

In addition, U.S. government officials warn travelers visiting Mexico to avoid medication and alcohol purchased while on vacation, as there have been multiple reports about sickness and even death associated with them being possibly tainted.

“Counterfeit medication is common and may prove to be ineffective, the wrong strength, or contain dangerous ingredients,” the State Department said on Monday.

“Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico,” the advisory continued. “The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted.”

Earlier this month, AAA Travel released a Spring Break study that found more Americans are traveling overseas, with multigenerational vacations also experiencing a major demand spike.

The AAA booking data showed that international travel for the Spring Break period was up 30 percent compared to last year. Another 40 percent of adults in the U.S. said they would travel with three generations of family members during the holiday.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Mexico

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Travel savings, budget, money.

How the Recent Spate of Bank Failures May Impact Travel Prices

Rising Gas Prices Could Spell Fewer Drivers on the Road This Summer

What You Should Know About China Reopening Borders to International Travelers

Nearly 2 Million Unfilled Jobs in Travel & Tourism Threaten Industry’s Growth

CDC Lifting COVID Testing Requirements for Arriving Chinese Travelers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS