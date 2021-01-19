WTTC Predicts Return of Over 100 Million Global Tourism Jobs in 2021
Impacting Travel World Travel & Tourism Council Donald Wood January 19, 2021
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced more than 100 million jobs could return to the industry in 2021 as the world begins reopening thanks to the latest coronavirus vaccination and testing efforts.
The WTTC’s latest economic forecast shows that a strong summer of travel is expected, as many major travel companies have reported a significant rise in forward bookings.
The tourism council warned 174 million global tourism jobs were at risk at the height of the pandemic, but officials said the most optimistic scenario predicts as many as 111 million jobs could be revived.
“We are looking forward to a strong summer of travel, thanks to a combination of mask wearing, the global vaccination rollout and testing on departure unlocking the door to international travel once more,” WTTC President Gloria Guevara said.
“This projected outcome will come as huge relief and be welcomed as the beginning of the long-awaited recovery, for a sector which has for so long suffered the brunt of hugely damaging travel restrictions.” Guevara continued.
Despite the rise in travel jobs, the numbers would still be 17 percent below the 2019 figures, accounting for 54 million fewer jobs.
The WTTC’s best-case scenario includes a travel recovery starting from late March and factors in vaccination programs and swift adoption of test-and-trace regulations. A more conservative outcome would still see a return of 84 million jobs, but this would be 25 percent below 2019 levels.
For more information on World Travel & Tourism Council
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS