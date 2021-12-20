Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Kevin Froemming Stepping Down in January
Playa Hotels & Resorts executive vice president and chief commercial officer Kevin Froemming announced he would step down from his positions and leave the company on January 5.
According to Travel Weekly, Froemming sent a message to the travel industry and advisors thanking them for the support over the years, but he revealed he was not retiring, saying, “I look forward to working with you on my next adventure.”
Froemming told Travel Weekly that he was appreciative of Playa management and employees, saying that his time with the company was “extremely rewarding.”
During Froemming’s time with Playa, he said the company had “become a market leader in all-inclusive resort management” and expanded the reach of all-inclusive resorts “to millions of new customers.”
The executive vice president joined Playa as chief marketing officer eight years ago and helped usher in a new age of all-inclusive resorts. Froemming was a driving force in the deal with Hilton to use its brand on all-inclusive properties in Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
When Froemming started, the company managed 13 resorts. Playa now manages 22 resorts consisting of 8,366 rooms.
Last week, Playa began offering ways to save on its newest resorts with the Winter Wonderland Sale, going on now through January 19, 2022, with some of the lowest rates of the season.
Earlier this year, Froemming provided additional details in an interview with TravelPulse regarding expansion plans, including the addition of The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen and the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun.
